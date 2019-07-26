More Health:

July 26, 2019

This New Jersey beach has been closed for three days after unsafe bacterial levels

Windward Beach in Brick Township awaits test results determining if it'll be closed for the weekend

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Earlier this week it was announced by state officials that five New Jersey beaches were placed under “swimming advisories” after exceeding the “allowable bacteria threshold.”

One of these beaches, Windward Beach in Brick Township, has been closed by the Department of Environmental Protection since Wednesday, CBS Philly reports.

Reportedly, officials took additional water samples on Thursday to determine if it is fit for swimming. The results are reportedly 'expected later Friday.

The bacteria behind these warnings along New Jersey shores is enterococcus, which, according to WHYY, is found in the intensities of warm-blooded animals and can cause several health issues in humans including urinary tract infections, bacteremia, bacterial endocarditis, diverticulitis and meningitis.

WHYY explains that beaches are generally only closed if two back-to-back samples collected exceed state bacteria thresholds and remain shuttered until further testing proves levels have reached an acceptable standard.

The forthcoming results will determine if Windward Beach will be required to remain closed for the weekend, or if beachgoers will be able to enjoy the stretch of beach in coming days.

