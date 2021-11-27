Woman bank robber takes $4K from Center City Wells Fargo

Philadelphia police are looking for a woman bank robber who took about $4,000 from a Wells Fargo branch in Center City



The robbery happened at around 11:18 a.m. on Friday on the 2000 block of Market Street, CBS3 reported. The suspect walked in and passed a threatening note to the teller demanding the money, The woman then fled, running westbound down Market Street.

No dye packs or tracking devices were included with the cash, FOX29 reported.

The suspect was described as a Black woman between 40 and 50 years old. She's estimated to be 5-foot-7 and 170 pounds and has bumps on her right eye.

She was wearing all black "female Muslim garb" at the time of the robbery, investigators said.