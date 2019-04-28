Woman stabbed 30 times in her West Philadelphia home

April 28, 2019
A woman was stabbed 30 times by an unknown male inside her West Philadelphia home on Saturday.
Just before 3 a.m. the woman, 25, answered her front door on the 6100 block of Walton Avenue in the Cobbs Creek section of the city. An unknown man entered the house and left 30 knife wounds in the woman's body.
She was able to call police for help and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
Police are currently investigating the attack.
