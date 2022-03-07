More Events:

March 07, 2022

The Logan's 'Sister Sunday' market features women-owned businesses

The Women's History Month event includes vendors that sell jewelry, art, clothing and artisan goods

The Logan Hotel Market Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Logan Hotel is hosting Sister Sunday on March 13, a market featuring women-owned, small businesses, in celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month.

Women's History Month is underway, and there are plenty of special events and programs being held throughout the Philadelphia area. 

Several museums are hosting special exhibits exploring the varied contributions of historical women. Urban Axes is holding an axe-throwing event Tuesday benefitting Women Against Abuse. And many businesses are displaying their solidarity with women-owned businesses – many of which suffered and survived the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

RELATED: Philadelphia walking tour showcases important women in art, medicine and culture

The Logan Hotel is honoring both International Women's Day – held Tuesday – and Women's History Month with its "Sister Sunday" small business market this Sunday. The courtyard will be packed with an expansive lineup of women-owned, small businesses from the region. 

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can take a free stroll through the courtyard and check out local food, drinks, clothing, jewelry and other artisan products for sale. There will be complimentary hot cider. 

According to Census data, 18.5% of Philadelphia's businesses were owned by women in 2016, the ninth highest mark in the United States. Though there are popular small businesses helmed by women throughout the city, finding local spots in each neighborhood can sometimes be tricky. 

"We organized our Sister Sunday market to celebrate and showcase the amazing women-owned businesses we have in our local community," said Jessica Bauer, director of sales and marketing at The Logan. "With vendors ranging from artists, bakers, dog-lovers and more, we hope this event gives these small businesses the opportunity to grow greater recognition on the local level, as well as network with the fellow lady bosses in Philadelphia. Not just in March, but all year long we should be supporting the women in our Philadelphia community who all deserve to be recognized and uplifted."

The full vendor list is below. 

Fishtails Animal Rescue: Animal rescue specializing in supporting pet owners experiencing financial hardships
Melting Cakery: Made-to-order custom bakery
Dumpster Fires For You: Soy wax candles in unusual containers
Freckled Prints: Custom clothing print shop
Crafted By Pheebs: West Chester-based jeweler
National Kids Gym: Mobile and virtual gym and yoga studio for children
Bellecento: Extra virgin olive oil from Florence, Italy
• May With Love Knits: Handmade knit scarves, hats and quilts made by a mother and daughter duo
Made By Taylor Nicole: Custom online clothing boutique, specializing in graphics and prints
Picnic Palette Co.: Small, intimate events coordinator, specializing in themed buffets and picnics
Local PHL: Locally-sourced goods, including jewelry, candles and other gift items
Uncommon Charcuterie PHL: Custom cheese boards and charcuterie plates
Get LIT Candles PHL: Soy wax candles in recycled mason jars and beer cans
The Underground Spa and Wellness: The Logan Hotel's spa and wellness center
Buddha Babe: Children's luxury clothing boutique, based in Mount Airy
Dye Hard Fan: Tie-dye clothing with Philly-inspired prints
Parcel Island: Philly-based graphic artist and designer
Lily Lough Jewelry: Local gold jeweler
Sugarluxe: Custom, made-to-order cookies and other treats
Merak Activewear: Activewear and athleisure brand
Rutabaga Toy Library: Eco-friendly play area with large selection of children's toys
Inspiration Beads: Bracelets made with semi-precious stones and beads
Mural City Cellars: Kensington neighborhood winery
Slay Displays: Party and special event decor
Triple Bottoms Brewing: Callowhill neighborhood taproom
Three Graces Coffee: East Passyunk to-go coffee shop
Sab's Blankets: Handmade blankets, scrunchies, pillows and stuffed animals

Urban Farmer also will be joining the festivities, with live music, food and drink. There will be some lounge seating for people to enjoy in the courtyard. 

Sister Sunday Women-Owned Market

Sunday, March 13
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
The Logan
One Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

