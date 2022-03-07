The Logan's 'Sister Sunday' market features women-owned businesses

Women's History Month is underway, and there are plenty of special events and programs being held throughout the Philadelphia area.

Several museums are hosting special exhibits exploring the varied contributions of historical women. Urban Axes is holding an axe-throwing event Tuesday benefitting Women Against Abuse. And many businesses are displaying their solidarity with women-owned businesses – many of which suffered and survived the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Logan Hotel is honoring both International Women's Day – held Tuesday – and Women's History Month with its "Sister Sunday" small business market this Sunday. The courtyard will be packed with an expansive lineup of women-owned, small businesses from the region.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people can take a free stroll through the courtyard and check out local food, drinks, clothing, jewelry and other artisan products for sale. There will be complimentary hot cider.

According to Census data, 18.5% of Philadelphia's businesses were owned by women in 2016, the ninth highest mark in the United States. Though there are popular small businesses helmed by women throughout the city, finding local spots in each neighborhood can sometimes be tricky.

"We organized our Sister Sunday market to celebrate and showcase the amazing women-owned businesses we have in our local community," said Jessica Bauer, director of sales and marketing at The Logan. "With vendors ranging from artists, bakers, dog-lovers and more, we hope this event gives these small businesses the opportunity to grow greater recognition on the local level, as well as network with the fellow lady bosses in Philadelphia. Not just in March, but all year long we should be supporting the women in our Philadelphia community who all deserve to be recognized and uplifted."

The full vendor list is below.



Urban Farmer also will be joining the festivities, with live music, food and drink. There will be some lounge seating for people to enjoy in the courtyard.



Sunday, March 13

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Logan

One Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103