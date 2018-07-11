Watch the World Cup final at a huge block party on South Street

The World Cup final will take place Sunday, July 15. France will face off against Croatia.

An hour before the 11 a.m. game, Brauhaus Schmitz will close off the 700 block of South Street for a huge, free viewing party.

The game will be shown on an elevated, 20-foot screen and there will be a beer garden and food specials.

VIP tickets are also available for $60. Included is bottomless beer an hour before kick-off through the final whistle, two food tickets and seating in the private beer hall with a 10-foot projector screen.

Brauhaus Schmitz's World Cup block party won't end when the game does. It will continue through 5 p.m., so soccer fans can drink in celebration or drown their sorrows, depending on if their team wins or loses.

Sunday, July 15

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend; $60 for VIP

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147