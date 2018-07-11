More Events:

July 11, 2018

Watch the World Cup final at a huge block party on South Street

Who will be the winner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
World Cup Parties
FIFA World Cup 2018 Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports

July 6, 2018; Nizhny Novgorod, Russia; France forward Olivier Giroud (9) celebrates after defeating Uruguay in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

The World Cup final will take place Sunday, July 15. France will face off against Croatia.

An hour before the 11 a.m. game, Brauhaus Schmitz will close off the 700 block of South Street for a huge, free viewing party.

The game will be shown on an elevated, 20-foot screen and there will be a beer garden and food specials.

RELATED: Will Philly host a World Cup match on America's 250th birthday? | Eagles now have best odds (in Atlantic City) to win Super Bowl | The silver linings of the Sixers losing out on LeBron James in free agency

VIP tickets are also available for $60. Included is bottomless beer an hour before kick-off through the final whistle, two food tickets and seating in the private beer hall with a 10-foot projector screen.

Brauhaus Schmitz's World Cup block party won't end when the game does. It will continue through 5 p.m., so soccer fans can drink in celebration or drown their sorrows, depending on if their team wins or loses.

FIFA World Cup Block Party

Sunday, July 15
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend; $60 for VIP
Brauhaus Schmitz
718 South St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

