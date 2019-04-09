More Health:

April 09, 2019

This Pennsylvania city makes Top 10 list of worst places for seasonal allergies

Hint: It's not Philly – though we are further down the list

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Seasonal Allergies
Stock_Carroll - Running along the Schuylkill River Trail on a spring a day blossoms Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Running along the Schuylkill River Trail on a spring afternoon.

Sure, warmer weather, longer days and free ice cream are some of the things to be most excited for at the onset of spring, but there’s one major aspect that most people dread: seasonal allergies. In fact, many people are already struggling with symptoms.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has released its annual report outlining the "most challenging" places to live for spring allergy sufferers, dubbed the “Allergy Capitals, Spring 2019.” And a Pennsylvania city claimed a dubious position in the Top 10 ranking of the 100 major U.S. cities.

“Allergies are a major public health concern, with more than 50 million Americans suffering from allergies every year,” the AAFA writes in their report, adding that it’s one of the country’s most commonly overlooked diseases.

RELATED READ: Apparently tons of Americans lie to their bosses about allergy symptoms

The foundation broke down the allergy rankings by region. The worst cities in each region: McAllen, Texas in the South: Toledo, Ohio, in the Midwest; Fresno, California in the West; and Providence, Rhode Island, in the Northeast.

Here's the Top 10 worst cities for spring seasonal allergies, according to the AAFA:

  1. McAllen, Texas 
  2. Jackson, Mississippi 
  3. Providence, Rhode Island 
  4. Memphis, Tennessee 
  5. Springfield, Massachusetts 
  6. Louisville, Kentucky 
  7. New Orleans, Louisiana 
  8. Scranton, Pennsylvania 
  9. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 
  10. Richmond, Virginia 

Scranton, a city of about 77,000 people in Northeast Pennsylvania, ranked eighth on the list, making a quite a jump from 47th place in 2018. Philadelphia, is 25th on the list, up from 30th last year. Allentown ranked 47th this year, after Pittsburgh at 41st. No New Jersey cities were ranked on the AAFA's list. 

Each of the cities were ranked based off of factors like their pollen score, medicine utilization per patient and the amount of board-certified allergists per patient. From there, the AAFA gave each city a ranking of “worse than average,” “average” and “better than average.” The score of each category was tallied to give each city their total score — and the higher the score, the worse the allergies.

According to the AAFA, one of the biggest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to asthma and allergies, spring allergies are often caused by tree pollen from birch, elm, oak and willow trees.

View the AAFA’s full 2019 report here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Seasonal Allergies Scranton Pennsylvania Philadelphia Allergies Pollen

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Opinion

Meet the 20 worst Philadelphians (you may have made the list)
15th Street Sidewalk Center City Philadelphia 04082019

Transportation

Vintage steam train will run on SEPTA's Doylestown line for first time in 28 years
North Wales Steam Train Locomotive

Sixers

Who should the Sixers want as their first-round opponent?
040819-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Candida auris: Here's what you should know about the superbug fungus spreading worldwide
04072018_resistant_bacteria_CDC.

Investigations

Suspect filmed sucker-punching victim at busy Fishtown intersection
Suspect Fishtown Punch

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved