More Health:

March 15, 2019

Apparently tons of Americans lie to their bosses about their allergy symptoms

Employees worry that allergies aren't a legitimate excuse to miss work

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Allergies
employees lie to boss allergies pexels rawpixel.com/Pexels

With allergy season breathing down our necks, plenty of people are preparing for that incessant sneezing, coughs and itchy faces that accompany the arrival of spring.

According to new research, however, those with seasonal allergies are hiding their symptoms from their employers and even lying to their bosses.

A study of 2,000 Americans examined the common feelings associated with having allergy symptoms and how they affect both personal and working lives. Forty-seven percent of survey participants reported feeling ashamed and guilty for taking time off work due to their symptoms. Fifty-one percent felt there’s a perception that those symptoms are not viewed as serious and 29 percent have even taken more than one day off work to suffer the symptoms in the comfort of their own home.

RELATED READ: This is when spring allergy season is expected to hit

Plus, the average allergy-sufferer will go through six sleepless nights and spend four nights sleeping in the spare room during allergy season, the survey finds.

The study — conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Trane Residential explored the stigma, impact, and ways of coping with allergy symptoms — found that the majority (54 percent) of those who lied to their boss, taking a day off due to seasonal symptoms but blaming it on something else, did so because they didn’t think allergies would be viewed as a legitimate reason to call in sick. 

But an allergy expert advises people to investigate good allergy treatment option, Everyday Health reports:

“What you don't want to do is let allergies run your life," says Anju Peters, MD, an allergy specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. "I would never tell a patient with allergies to stay home from work unless they had an asthma exacerbation," she adds. Instead, she says to investigate good allergy treatment options.

"If you have mild symptoms, try over-the-counter antihistamines, but stay away from the sedating ones," Dr. Peters says. Instead, use non-sedating ones or try a saline rinse to wash allergens out of your nose.

Of course, some people get hit with allergies harder than others. For those people, doubling up might be beneficial. Certainly take your antihistamine, but maybe also try your hand at a natural remedy. Butterbur, garlic, stinging nettle leaf, rosemary and turmeric are the best herbs for spring allergy relief, according to U.S. News and World Report

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Allergies United States Offices Hay Fever Spring Symptoms

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Travel

Wildwood beach box rentals expand to Wildwood Crest, sell out in two days
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Movies

City Hall’s William Penn statue gets obliterated in new ‘Shazam!’ trailer
Shazam William Penn Statue

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Festivals

The Women's Film Festival is back for fifth year with exciting lineup
2019 Women's Film Festival image for This Changes Everything film

Alternative Medicine

Experts think we should drop the 'antibacterial' outlook on life
antibacterial hand washing pexels

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved