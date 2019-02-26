This is when spring allergy season is expected to hit

This week has brought noticeably longer days, filled with more sunshine and chirping birds that seem like signs alluding to the emergence of spring. That said, you won’t get much of a break from the sniffles because seasonal allergies will emerge as well.

For some folks, the allergies are akin to a cold — filled with coughing and sneezing — that sticks around for months. Consider this your warning that allergy season is knocking on our door.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI), spring allergies begin in February and last until the early summer in most parts of the United States. Tree pollination begins earliest in the year followed by grass pollination later in the spring and summer and ragweed in the late summer and fall.

In tropical climates, the ACAAI notes, grass may pollinate throughout a good portion of the year. Mild winter temperatures can cause plants to pollinate early. A rainy spring can also promote rapid plant growth and lead to an increase in mold, causing symptoms to last well into the fall.

Allergy symptoms — which include watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing fits, coughing, wheezing, and hive- or eczema-like rashes — happen when your immune system essentially freaks out over an otherwise harmless substance (like pollen), Women’s Health explains.

"It really depends on when the trees start to pollinate in your region," Dr. Lakiea Wright, a board-certified physician in internal medicine and allergy and immunology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, tells Popsugar:

"However, no matter where you live, if you tend to experience allergy symptoms such as itchy, watery eyes or nasal congestion, it's wise to talk to your healthcare provider about getting tested to determine what, exactly, you're allergic to."

It's worth noting that a blood test can identify hundreds of allergens, such as pollen and mold.

From there, you and your doctor can determine a treatment plan, including when you should take an over-the-counter antihistamine or prescription medication, depending on the severity of your symptoms. Then you can breathe a little easier this spring, knowing you won't get sidelined by a constant bout of the sniffles, Popsugar advises.

The ACAAI adds that the most common culprit for fall allergies is ragweed, a plant that grows wild almost everywhere, but especially on the East Coast and in the Midwest. Ragweed blooms and releases pollen from August to November — so, just allergy sufferers get about a two-month break between spring and fall. In many areas of the country, ragweed pollen levels are highest in early to mid-September.

Needless to say, allergy season is probably just weeks away. With that in mind, Pollen.com has a National Allergy Map that provides an up-to-date allergy forecast in different areas around the country and an Allergy Alert app that gives five-day forecasts with in-depth info on specific allergens, to help you navigate around your allergy symptoms this spring.