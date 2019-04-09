More Events:

April 09, 2019

Treat yourself to ice cream on Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day 2019

There's a scoop shop in Rittenhouse and University City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Ice Cream Free Cone Day Ben & Jerry's Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A fresh scoop of Mint Chocolate Chunk on 'Free Cone Day.'

Breaking: Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's! 

Since the late '70s, the ice cream company has celebrated its fans by giving away free scoops on the unofficial global holiday.

Through 8 p.m., you can stop by any participating Ben & Jerry's shop worldwide to claim your free sweet treat.

In Philly, there's a Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse Square (1726 Sansom St.) and in University City (218 S. 40th St.). If neither are close to you, search for other locations here.

Not sure what flavor to get?

In June, Ben & Jerry's revealed its 10 most popular flavors of 2018. You can't go wrong with any of these favorites.

  1. Half Baked
  2. Cherry Garcia
  3. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
  4. Chocolate Fudge Brownie
  5. The Tonight Dough
  6. Phish Food
  7. Americone Dream
  8. Strawberry Cheesecake
  9. New York Super Fudge Chunk
  10. Coffee Toffee Bar Crunch

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day 2019

Tuesday, April 9
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free
Participating Ben & Jerry's locations

