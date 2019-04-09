Treat yourself to ice cream on Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day 2019

April 09, 2019
Breaking: Today is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's!
Since the late '70s, the ice cream company has celebrated its fans by giving away free scoops on the unofficial global holiday.
Through 8 p.m., you can stop by any participating Ben & Jerry's shop worldwide to claim your free sweet treat.
In Philly, there's a Ben & Jerry's in Rittenhouse Square (1726 Sansom St.) and in University City (218 S. 40th St.). If neither are close to you, search for other locations here.
Not sure what flavor to get?
In June, Ben & Jerry's revealed its 10 most popular flavors of 2018. You can't go wrong with any of these favorites.
Tuesday, April 9
Noon to 8 p.m. | Free
Participating Ben & Jerry's locations
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.