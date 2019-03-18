More Events:

March 18, 2019

Mark your calendar for the 2019 StrEAT Food Festival in Manayunk

More than 50 foods truck will line Main Street, offering everything from tacos to ice cream

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
An open-faced shrimp taco from the Dos Hermanos Tacos food truck.

Definitely go hungry to the StrEAT Food Festival in Manayunk on Sunday, April 14. There will be tacos, cheese curds, ice cream, barbecue, crepes and so many other delicious things to eat.

More than 50 food trucks and vendors will be parked along Main Street, including favorites like Dos Hermanos Tacos, The Chilly Banana, Authentik Byrek, Undrgrnd Donuts, Sum Pig and Foolish Waffles.

In addition, there will be live music on the Green Lane and Shurs Lane stages, drink specials at restaurants and bars, and sidewalk sales.

The festival will take place 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. Then the next day, April 15, Manayunk Restaurant Week will begin. Through April 26, local restaurants will offer multicourse meals for $15, $25 or $35.

2019 StrEAT Food Festival

Sunday, April 14
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

