A guide to Philly Wine Week's best events

It's almost time for Philly Wine Week, back for the fifth year. From Monday, April 1, through Sunday, April 7, bars and restaurants across the city will host special wine-centric events.

Places like a.kitchen, Jet Wine Bar, Royal Boucherie and American Sardine Bar are participating, offering some really unique experiences.

One place is pairing a cheesesteak with wine, while another is offering rainbow wine flights.

There's a lot going on during Philly Wine Week, so we created a day-by-day guide with the top things to do. Check it our below, then browse the full list of events.

Monday, April 1

• Natural Wine Week – Terrain Cafe in Devon, wants to bring attention to natural wines during Philly Wine Week. The greenhouse cafe will feature a special menu through April 7. You've probably heard of natural wine before, but what exactly is it? It broadly refers to wines made without adding or subtracting anything – no additives, no chemicals, no filtering and no cultured yeasts.

• Sex and Wine: Powerful, Sultry and Smooth – Learn why gendered and sex-based adjectives, such as muscular, pretty and buxom, are often used to describe wine. Attendees will taste wines and talk about their traits. Tickets are $50.

• Develop Your Wine IQ: All About Whites – Blind taste six white wines, then guess what you're sampling. You'll earn points for correctly naming varietals, regions or wineries. Tickets are $20.

Tuesday, April 2

• Develop Your Wine IQ: All About Reds – After blind tasting white wines the previous day, it's time to sample the reds. Tickets are $20.

• Rainbow Wine Night – Sip the rainbow at Jet Wine Bar. There will be wines in shades of green, orange, pink and black. Flights of six will be $25.

• Wine Quizzo – Test your knowledge on all things wine at Vintage Wine Bar. Prizes and gift cards will be given out to winners.

Wednesday, April 3

• Cheesesteaks and Wine? – Ever sat down to eat a cheesesteak and thought, "I wonder what wine would pair best with this delicacy?" Well, wonder no more. This tasting will pair five different wines with Philly favorites like soft pretzels, a mini cheesesteak, Tastykakes and Peanut Chews. Tickets are $35.

Thursday, April 4

• Passport 35 Wine Tasting – Taste 35 wines from around the globe for $35 at Bistro Romano. Tickets can be purchased here.

• Amphora: A Return to Ancient Winemaking – In ancient times, the only vessel available to winemakers were terra cotta pots known as amphora. Recently, there has been a reemergence of the ancient urn among wine producers. At a.kitchen, enjoy a flight of wines made in amphora and learn more about the method.

• Les Femmes du Vin – Women sommeliers will share their favorite wines during this tasting at Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie. Tickets are $35, with 10 percent of ticket sales benefiting Project SAFE.

Friday, April 5

• California Flight and Chocolate Pairing – At Cooperage Wine & Whiskey, enjoy three California wines paired with signature chocolates from Philly’s own Lore’s Chocolates.

• Glou-Glou Fest – If you're not a wine buff but still want to participate in Philly Wine Week, this may be the event for you. a.kitchen will serve drinkable "glug-glug" wines through the evening.

Saturday, April 6

• Philly Against The World! Local vs. Non-Local Wine – This was Pinot Boutique's most popular event last year. Find out how wines from this region compare to the competition. Attendees will sample five pairs of wine and try to pick out the local ones. Tickets are $30.



Sunday, April 7

• Wine + Scrabble – Play the classic board game Scrabble while sipping on wine at Jet Wine Bar. In a twist, all wine-related terms will be allowed. Let the competition – and the day drinking – begin!

• Fifth Annual Philly Wine Week BBQ – Head to American Sardine Bar for a backyard barbecue to close out Philly Wine Week. There will be Pennsylvania wines, fire pits and plenty of great food.

• Fried Chicken and Champagne – Hungry Pigeon is cooking fried chicken for dinner and pairing it with bubbly. The dish isn't normally on the menu, so enjoy it while it's there.



