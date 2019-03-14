Fitness studio in Manayunk hosting fundraiser for National MS Society

Manayunk fitness studio Never Give Up Training is hosting five donation-based classes on Saturday, March 30, to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The studio is asking for a $10 donation per class. When signing up, you can either pay ahead online or give cash at the door.

Choose from three bootcamp style workouts, a yoga class and a body sculpting class.



The classes will take place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each will be 50 minutes and there will be opportunities to win raffles.

The fundraising event was organized by Ann Rejrat, a trainer at the studio whose sister Krystyna has MS.

"MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body," Rejrat explained.

"This is my fifth year organizing an MS fundraiser, but it never gets easier. Every year it is hard to think about my sister battling back after losing her ability to walk, talk, eat or even grip anything at the age of 25, and only shortly after graduating from Temple University as a D1 athlete," she continued.

Saturday, March 30

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $10 donation per class

Never Give Up Training

4368 Cresson St., Philadelphia, PA 19127



