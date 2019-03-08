This is when you'll finally be able to check out City Fitness' newest Philadelphia gym

City Fitness will welcome local fitness enthusiasts to check out, tour and join their swanky new East Market location for the gym’s grand opening banger on Monday morning.

After running into some construction delays, City Fitness East Market had to roll with a few punches that pushed back the anticipated opening, but that’s all in the past now as the excitement for the official opening FAR overshadows that.

Needless to say the wait will be well worth it to check out this impressive space. On Monday, doors will open at 6 a.m. for the day-long party — complete with DJ beats, virgin mimosas, tacos and more — to christen the space. It’s worth noting that the gym has been open for pass holders for a few weeks now, but let’s be honest, not everyone is that good at thinking ahead.

As for what you can expect inside, here’s the scoop: City Fitness East Market sprawls the entire second floor of the new tower at 12th and Market streets, overlooking Market through 30-foot windows. There is 37,000 square feet of stunning, open-concept space with TONS of natural light. It's more like a destination, really, with a workspace, luxe lockers rooms with steam/sauna, Hydromassage chairs, a lounge, and a smoothie bar — in addition to the studio classes and premium fitness equipment.

They’re comparing the newest link in the City Fitness chain to an adult playground, and you can start to see why.

The gym is also home to four boutique-style group exercise studios, more than 50 weekly studio classes (think: yoga, pilates, barre, cycling, and HIIT), a 1,500-square-foot functional training area with turf and a Queenax Functional Trainer (an actual adult jungle gym) and so much more, which you’ll uncover at the grand opening or by scheduling a tour and free trial here.

And, as a little bit of life advice, you really don’t want to miss a City Fitness-hosted party, because that fit fam knows how to get down.

City Fitness East Market is at 11 S. 12th St.