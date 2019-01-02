Long-awaited East Market gym finally gets an opening date

City Fitness is a top contender in the local gym scene, especially due to the company's dedication to making each location reflective of its own neighborhood. From trendy spaces to top-notch fitness equipment and trainers, a membership at this local chain is a worthwhile investment for our city's urbanites.

Due to City Fitness's popularity, the company continues to grow. Locations can be found all over the city – from South Philly to Graduate Hospital, Fishtown, Logan Square and Northern Liberties.

In May 2017, City Fitness announced it would add a new location to mix in the developing East Market neighborhood.

The 26,000-square-foot fitness club — boasting impressive 30-foot windows overlooking Market Street — occupies the entire second floor of the building at 12th and Market streets. The gym was originally slated to open in September, but some unforeseen HVAC issues delayed the opening, an issue which the company has been very open and honest about (which only adds to the gym's coolness):

Now, close to four months after the City Fitness East Market's planned opening date, the gym has officially announced the opening: For members who signed up for an early access pass, the gym will be open on January 21.

Folks who didn't sign up early will be able to access the gleaming new fitness club as of February 1. It's worth noting that this is a Signature club, meaning you'll need a Signature-level membership in order to access the East Market gym. If you’re not yet a Signature level member, stop by City Fitness East Market for a tour after the grand opening. Your first visit is free.

City Fitness East Market is at 12th and Market, but trust us, you won't be able to miss it — just look for the huge "City Fitness" sign amidst the flashing screens.