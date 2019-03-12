More Events:

Back on My Feet 5-Miler will take place at the end of March

The whole family can participate

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Running along the Schuylkill River Trail near the Fairmount Water Works.

The Back on My Feet 5-Miler is coming up. On Saturday, March 30, join in a short run on MLK Drive (West River Drive).

All proceeds from the race benefit the Back on My Feet Philadelphia chapter. The nonprofit helps homeless individuals through the power of running, community support and housing resources.

It's a good race for those training for the 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run to see how prepared they are for May.

The Back on My Feet 5-Miler starts at 7:30 a.m. Before, there will be a group stretch at 7 a.m.

Kids, parents with strollers and dogs are welcome.

Stroehmann Bakeries Back on My Feet 5-Miler

Saturday, March 30
7:30 a.m. | $20-$25 per person
MLK Drive and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
