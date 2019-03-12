Back on My Feet 5-Miler will take place at the end of March

March 12, 2019
The Back on My Feet 5-Miler is coming up. On Saturday, March 30, join in a short run on MLK Drive (West River Drive).
All proceeds from the race benefit the Back on My Feet Philadelphia chapter. The nonprofit helps homeless individuals through the power of running, community support and housing resources.
It's a good race for those training for the 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run to see how prepared they are for May.
The Back on My Feet 5-Miler starts at 7:30 a.m. Before, there will be a group stretch at 7 a.m.
Kids, parents with strollers and dogs are welcome.
Saturday, March 30
7:30 a.m. | $20-$25 per person
MLK Drive and Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
