Where to eat on National Grilled Cheese Day

National Grilled Cheese Day is Friday.

Really the only way to celebrate the unofficial holiday honoring the ultimate comfort food is to bite into one of the city's best grilled cheese sandwiches.

Check out our roundup of five places to find delicious melted goodness below. If you're not craving a grilled cheese yet, you definitely will be by the end of this article.

Mighty Melt at The Bourse

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Mighty Melt serves fancy grilled cheese sandwiches at The Bourse in Old City. The Bourse in Old City where you'll find inventive grilled cheese sandwiches.

Options include Happy Together with Amish cheddar cheese and hot honey on sourdough bread, and Brick House with Taleggio cheese, braised beef, roasted mushrooms and onion jam on rosemary-peppercorn sourdough bread.



Friday, Mighty Melt will offer any grilled cheese with a Quaker City Shrub, an alcoholic beverage made with apple cider vinegar, for a total of $12.

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA This grilled cheese from Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop includes melted American cheese and cheese whiz.

National Grilled Cheese is not a day to count calories. It's a day to indulge.

At Joe's Steaks, which has two locations in Philly, you can go big for the holiday with the Cheese Fry Grilled Cheese for $6.

Between two thick slices of Texas toast you'll find fries, melted American cheese and cheese whiz.

1 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Milkboy

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a dynamic duo.

Milkboy in Center City and South Philly offers the combo for $10. The sandwich is made with jack, cheddar and American cheese, plus bacon jam, and comes on sourdough bread.

1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



Royal Boucherie

The restaurant's Mortadella Grilled Cheese ($15) includes Raclette cheese and aioli on sourdough bread, and comes with a side of french fries.

You can pair the grilled cheese with a $2 martini or cocktail, as part of Royal Boucherie's Martini Lunch Special, a weekday deal where guests can enjoy a $2 drink with the purchase of an entrée.



52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



Baker Street Bread Company

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Baker Street Bread Co.'s grilled cheese sandwich comes on house-made sourdough bread.



The sandwich includes Fontina cheese and tomato on house-made sourdough bread. Pesto, Dijon mustard, avocado, bacon or ham can be added to make the grilled cheese even more delicious.



8009 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.