April 08, 2019

Where to eat on National Grilled Cheese Day

The melty, cheesy sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mighty Melt - A collaboration of the South Philly English pie shop Staygazy and the Mighty Bread Company, this venture serves gourmet grilled cheese and beef-fat fries. Pictured is the Brick House sandwich with taleggio, braised beef, roasted mushrooms and onion jam on a rosemary peppercorn sourdough. Served with curry lemongrass pickled Brussels sprouts.

National Grilled Cheese Day is Friday. 

Really the only way to celebrate the unofficial holiday honoring the ultimate comfort food is to bite into one of the city's best grilled cheese sandwiches.

Check out our roundup of five places to find delicious melted goodness below. If you're not craving a grilled cheese yet, you definitely will be by the end of this article.

Mighty Melt at The Bourse

Mighty Melt grilled cheeseCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Mighty Melt serves fancy grilled cheese sandwiches at The Bourse in Old City.

If you're looking for an upgrade on the classic, head to Mighty Melt at The Bourse in Old City where you'll find inventive grilled cheese sandwiches.

Options include Happy Together with Amish cheddar cheese and hot honey on sourdough bread, and Brick House with Taleggio cheese, braised beef, roasted mushrooms and onion jam on rosemary-peppercorn sourdough bread.

Friday, Mighty Melt will offer any grilled cheese with a Quaker City Shrub, an alcoholic beverage made with apple cider vinegar, for a total of $12.

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop

Joe's Steaks grilled cheese sandwichCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

This grilled cheese from Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop includes melted American cheese and cheese whiz.

National Grilled Cheese is not a day to count calories. It's a day to indulge.

At Joe's Steaks, which has two locations in Philly, you can go big for the holiday with the Cheese Fry Grilled Cheese for $6.

Between two thick slices of Texas toast you'll find fries, melted American cheese and cheese whiz.

1 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
6030 Torresdale Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135

Milkboy

Milkboy grilled cheese and soupCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a dynamic duo.

Grilled cheese and tomato soup. Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait.

Milkboy in Center City and South Philly offers the combo for $10. The sandwich is made with jack, cheddar and American cheese, plus bacon jam, and comes on sourdough bread.

1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
401 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Royal Boucherie

The restaurant's Mortadella Grilled Cheese ($15) includes Raclette cheese and aioli on sourdough bread, and comes with a side of french fries.

You can pair the grilled cheese with a $2 martini or cocktail, as part of Royal Boucherie's Martini Lunch Special, a weekday deal where guests can enjoy a $2 drink with the purchase of an entrée.

52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Baker Street Bread Company

Baker Street Bread Co.'s grilled cheese sandwichCourtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

Baker Street Bread Co.'s grilled cheese sandwich comes on house-made sourdough bread.

Stop by Baker Street Bread Co.'s cafe in Chestnut Hill for lunch. On the menu you'll find the Ultimate Grilled Cheese for $8.75.

The sandwich includes Fontina cheese and tomato on house-made sourdough bread. Pesto, Dijon mustard, avocado, bacon or ham can be added to make the grilled cheese even more delicious.

8009 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

