Visit Bucks County Restaurant Week returns for second year

At the end of April, Visit Bucks County Restaurant Week will return.

Participating restaurants in the county will offer either $25 or $35 multi-course menus from Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4.

Caleb's American Kitchen, Itri Wood Fired Pizza Bar, Washington Crossing Inn, Black Bass Hotel & Restaurant and Domani Star are only a few of the places you can dine at during Restaurant Week.



The full list of participants, and their menus, can be viewed here.

During Restaurant Week, some of the restaurants will be collecting donations or donating a portion of proceeds to Bucks Knocks Out Hunger.

Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4

$25 or $35 prix fixe menus

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

