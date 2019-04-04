More Events:

April 04, 2019

Visit Bucks County Restaurant Week returns for second year

Restaurants in Doylestown, New Hope, Yardley, Newtown and more are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurant Week
Domani Star restaurant in Bucks County Courtesy of/Vist Bucks County

Domani Star is a family-owned BYOB restaurant in Bucks County.

At the end of April, Visit Bucks County Restaurant Week will return. 

Participating restaurants in the county will offer either $25 or $35 multi-course menus from Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4.

RELATED: Participants in Philly Vegan Restaurant Week announced | Mark your calendar for the StrEAT Food Festival in Manayunk | Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season

Caleb's American Kitchen, Itri Wood Fired Pizza Bar, Washington Crossing Inn, Black Bass Hotel & Restaurant and Domani Star are only a few of the places you can dine at during Restaurant Week.

The full list of participants, and their menus, can be viewed here.

During Restaurant Week, some of the restaurants will be collecting donations or donating a portion of proceeds to Bucks Knocks Out Hunger.

Visit Bucks County Restaurant Week 2019

Sunday, April 28, through Saturday, May 4
$25 or $35 prix fixe menus
Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurant Week Philadelphia Doylestown New Hope Newtown Yardley Restaurants Bucks County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' top 10 options with their first round pick
040319HowieRoseman

Food & Drink

Morgan's Pier announces opening date for 2019 season
Morgan's Pier beer garden

Politics

Joe Biden visits Scranton, makes jokes about having permission to hug people
Joe Biden hug scranton

Phillies

What they're saying: Will bullpen woes make Phillies reconsider signing Craig Kimbrel?
David-Robertson-Phillies_040719_usat

Fitness

Here's the scoop on fasted cardio, weightlifting and workouts
intermittent fasting workouts

Netflix

Netflix just dropped trailer for Beyoncé documentary 'Homecoming'
Beyonce

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved