August 15, 2019

Take a morning yoga class at One Liberty Observation Deck

Work up a sweat while taking in stunning views from the 57th floor

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - One Liberty Place Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

One Liberty Place in Center City Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, you're invited to take a class with Tuck Barre & Yoga at One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the building's 57th floor.

While taking in stunning views of Philadelphia from the top, participants will work up a sweat during an hour-long vinyasa class.

The fee to attend is $20 and attendees should bring their own mat. Yoga will take place 9 to 10 a.m.

If a workout in the clouds sounds like a good way to kick off the day, you can sign up here.

Skytop Yoga with One Liberty Observation Deck

Saturday, Aug. 24
9-10 a.m. | $20 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

