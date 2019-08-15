Take a morning yoga class at One Liberty Observation Deck

August 15, 2019
On Saturday, Aug. 24, you're invited to take a class with Tuck Barre & Yoga at One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the building's 57th floor.
While taking in stunning views of Philadelphia from the top, participants will work up a sweat during an hour-long vinyasa class.
The fee to attend is $20 and attendees should bring their own mat. Yoga will take place 9 to 10 a.m.
If a workout in the clouds sounds like a good way to kick off the day, you can sign up here.
Saturday, Aug. 24
9-10 a.m. | $20 per person
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
