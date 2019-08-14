Unite Philly Run is 5K raising funds to fight climate change

Unite Fitness' Unite Philly Run is a 3.5-mile street run with four strength stations, where runners won't know the exercises or number of reps they'll need to do until they get to each one. (Please, no burpees!)

The event is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 21, and is both dog-friendly and free to join, but participants are encouraged to make a donation to fight climate change.

"The Unite Philly Run aims to combat global warming, pollution and destruction of our ecosystems by raising awareness and funding rainforest preservation and reforestation," states the event page.



Runners can register online here (make sure to scroll to the bottom of the page) and choose to sign up for $0, or sign up with a donation. Donate $25 and you'll get a T-shirt. Donate $50 and you'll also get a workout at Unite, while a $100 donation will get you two workouts.

The upcoming Unite Philly Run will begin at the Unite Fitness Rittenhouse location, take runners to City Hall, Logan Square, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Schuylkill River Trail, and end back at the fitness studio.

Once across the finish line, runners are invited to a post-run block party.

Saturday, Sept. 21

10 a.m. | Free to run but donations accepted

Unite Fitness Rittenhouse

26 S. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



