Popular cardio machine missing from this Top 10 list

While it’s generally regarded as not that much fun, cardio is a necessary means to living a heathy life.

Cardiovascular exercise can improve heart health and reduce asthma symptoms, and even strengthen the immune system, according to Healthline. Not to mention, it’s a form of exercise that can easily be done without fancy equipment or gym memberships.

But most people tend to use the gym as a place to help them focus on their workouts with a wide array of equipment to help them sweat.

RELATED READ: What millennial women need to know about getting in shape, according to Philly fitness pros

In many gyms, the cardio section is often one of the larger sections, filled with treadmills and spin bikes as well as fan-favorite machines such as the elliptical, a stationary exercise machine used to simulate stair climbing, walking, or running with low impact on the joints.

The elliptical, however, is not worth your time, according to some fitness pros and personal trainers. Hence, the machine is nowhere in sight on Women’s Health’s list of the “Best Cardio Machines at the Gym, According to Certified Trainers."

Jillian Michaels, who is somewhat controversial in certain fitness circles, agrees that you should skip the elliptical and even deems it the one fitness activity people should stop doing, likely due to its limited range of motion, according to Elite Daily.

Plus, they’re one of the cardio machines known to overstate the amount of calories burned in a session. Men’s Health cites a study in which elliptical manufacturers were found to overestimate calories burned by more than 30 percent.

But for all of the arguments against ellipticals, there are just as many arguments in favor of the machine.

According to Women’s Health, the best cardio machine to get your sweat on is the rowing machine because, when done right, it can be a full-body workout. The StepMill and SkiErg get top nods from trainers, too.