More Culture:

October 09, 2018

You should put this Northern Liberties café sign through Google Translate

They're not talking about roasting beans over there

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Business
One Shot Cafe Screenshot/Google Street View

The storefront in question, pre-French.

A viral post on Reddit’s r/France page caught the attention of some Philadelphia users on Monday. 

The post was titled “Vu à Philadelphie, ‘put something in French on the window, it'll look classy’” and featured a photo of One Shot Café, a coffee shop in Northern Liberties. Specifically, it featured the view of the coffee shop from George St.

The sign is… well, let’s just say it’s not a sentence you expect to read at your local café:

If you’d like to find out what the sign says, you can run it through Google Translate. It’s a lot.

The user, u/von_tenia, explained (in French) how they came upon the inappropriate sign: 

“I was visiting the hipster neighborhood of northern liberties, and I do not know any more actually ... I should have gone back to check if that was their intention. If someone living in the area has more info ... I am curious too.”

It turns out the sign hasn’t always been in the shop’s window. For example, the Google Street View from November 2017 doesn’t feature the phrase on the George St. side.

The first evidence of the sign is this (now-hilariously) artsy Instagram post from Jan. 4 showing the phrase on the window:

View this post on Instagram

snow and coffee

A post shared by Ant(hony) Marotta (@antmrtta) on

As does this one:

View this post on Instagram

stay.

A post shared by Sam Metz (@heysammetz) on

As does this one:

In February, one Instagram user noticed what was happening here: 

(NSFW, and also spoiler alert in case you haven't figured out that Google Translate yet!)

And on a post from July, one user took to the comments on a post to note that the sign was not politically correct, and also offer a grammatical note.

One Shot Café’s official Instagram responded: “GTK”, which in this context would seem to be (?) a winking “good to know.”

PhillyVoice reached out to One Shot Café on Tuesday afternoon for comment via phone and email but did not hear back, so we can’t confirm whether or not the shop knows what its window says.

We can confirm that we’re going to start translating every French phrase we see in storefronts from now on, because people are clearly out here having fun with foreign languages.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Business Northern Liberties Signs Coffee Shops Cafes Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Celebrities

Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'
Busy Phillips claims James Franco assaulted her while filming 'Freaks and Geeks'

Employment

Met Philadelphia holding job fair for 200 positions at new venue
inside the met 3 - cabaret set up

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Health News

Cannabis use more detrimental to brain health than alcohol use, study claims
cannabis-causes-brain-aging-flickr

Fitness

Lululemon's Ghost Race is a virtual 8K on the Schuylkill River Trail
Man Running along Schulykill River Trail

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.