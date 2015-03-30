Zombies swarm South Street this Easter









New this year, those under 21 can join in on the fun with the Philly Zombie Crawl Parade. Starting at Starr Garden, the zombies will shuffle down to South Street and across to 3rd Street. Prizes will be given to the best zombie packs (of four or more of the undead under one unifying theme) at the end of the parade before the bar crawl kicks off.





Sunday, April 5

5 p.m. | Free admission

Starr Garden

600 Lombard St.