Zombies swarm South Street this Easter

Though Philadelphia would actually be a terrible place to experience a real zombie apocalypse
, it sure is full of people who love to be fake zombies. Philly Zombie Crawl
, the bar crawl for the undead, returns to South Street on Easter Sunday, April 5.
New this year, those under 21 can join in on the fun with the Philly Zombie Crawl Parade. Starting at Starr Garden, the zombies will shuffle down to South Street and across to 3rd Street. Prizes will be given to the best zombie packs (of four or more of the undead under one unifying theme) at the end of the parade before the bar crawl kicks off.
Sunday, April 5
5 p.m. | Free admission
Starr Garden
600 Lombard St.