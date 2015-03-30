More Culture:

March 30, 2015

Zombies swarm South Street this Easter

Philly Zombie Crawl celebrates 10 years of creepy fun

By Aubrey Nagle
PhillyVoice Contributor
Events Pub Crawls
Zombies File Art/for PhillyVoice

Local zombies are creeping into the streets.

Though Philadelphia would actually be a terrible place to experience a real zombie apocalypse, it sure is full of people who love to be fake zombies. Philly Zombie Crawl, the bar crawl for the undead, returns to South Street on Easter Sunday, April 5.

Now in its 10th year, the crawl so far includes Tattoeed Mom, Manny Brown's, 2nd State Lounge, Copabanana and The Legendary Dobbs. The bars will welcome zombies, have drink specials and provide a fun atmosphere for the event. Most will also host makeup artists who will turn you into a zombie for just $10.

New this year, those under 21 can join in on the fun with the Philly Zombie Crawl Parade. Starting at Starr Garden, the zombies will shuffle down to South Street and across to 3rd Street. Prizes will be given to the best zombie packs (of four or more of the undead under one unifying theme) at the end of the parade before the bar crawl kicks off.

If you need help creating a zombified look, check out Philly Zombie Crawl's makeup tips and tricks here

Philly Zombie Crawl and Parade

Sunday, April 5
5 p.m. | Free admission
Starr Garden
600 Lombard St.

Aubrey Nagle
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Events Pub Crawls South Street Tattooed Mom Bars Zombies Parade Libations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC East 2019 draft grades: Cowboys edition
050119AmariCooper

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Illness

Is insulin’s high cost keeping diabetes patients from taking their medicine?
Insulin Injection Diabetes 04292019

Sixers

The Sixers' bench has been the surprise of Round 2 vs. Toronto Raptors
043019-GregMonroe-USAToday

Food & Drink

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall Center City

Illness

U.S sees highest number of measles in 25 years – with eight months to go
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved