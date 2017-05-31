Every Tuesday at Independence LIVE: Family Fitness

When you’re the busy parent of a baby or toddler, it can be hard to find time for exercise. That’s why Independence LIVE hosts Family Fitness, a fun and creative class featuring exercises and techniques you can perform with your child. The routines will also help you bond with your child and introduce your family to good health concepts over physical movement.

The next class takes place on Tuesday, June 6, at 10:15 a.m. All you’ll need to bring is your child, a towel and water!

RSVP for the next class here.

Tuesday, June 6 | 10:15-11 a.m.

RSVP Required

Independence LIVE

1919 Market St., Second Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19103