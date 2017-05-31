Health Fitness

Content sponsored by IBC - Native (195x33)

Family Fitness - Independence Blue Cross Independence Blue Cross/for PhillyVoice

Perform exercises and techniques with your child at Family Fitness.

May 31, 2017

Every Tuesday at Independence LIVE: Family Fitness

Health Fitness Philadelphia Family-Friendly Exercise
By Independence Blue Cross

When you’re the busy parent of a baby or toddler, it can be hard to find time for exercise. That’s why Independence LIVE hosts Family Fitness, a fun and creative class featuring exercises and techniques you can perform with your child. The routines will also help you bond with your child and introduce your family to good health concepts over physical movement.

The next class takes place on Tuesday, June 6, at 10:15 a.m. All you’ll need to bring is your child, a towel and water!

RSVP for the next class here.

Family Fitness

Tuesday, June 6 | 10:15-11 a.m.
RSVP Required
Independence LIVE
1919 Market St., Second Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Independence Blue Cross

Just In

Must Read

Maps

053017_Mapspelling

Map: Words people in each state can't spell for their lives

Phillies

AP_934719825493.jpg

Why do Philly fans trust Sixers' process but have little faith in Phillies' rebuild?

Social Media

Brisket Philly Sandwich

What's a 'Brisket Philly Sandwich,' anyway?

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.