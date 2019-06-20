More News:

June 20, 2019

10 wounded in Allentown nightclub shooting

A shooting outside Deja Vu nightclub in Allentown left 10 wounded on Thursday morning.

A shooting outside an Allentown nightclub has left 10 people wounded.

The shooting occurred on the street outside Deja Vu before 2 a.m. on Thursday. The Associated Press reported that the victims, who are not yet identified, had just left the nightclub.

Police said there have been no arrests, although witnesses say several people fled the scene, and one car was seen speeding away. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

All victims are expected to recover.

