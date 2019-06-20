10 wounded in Allentown nightclub shooting

June 20, 2019
A shooting outside an Allentown nightclub has left 10 people wounded.
The shooting occurred on the street outside Deja Vu before 2 a.m. on Thursday. The Associated Press reported that the victims, who are not yet identified, had just left the nightclub.
Police said there have been no arrests, although witnesses say several people fled the scene, and one car was seen speeding away. The motive for the shooting is still unknown.
Sad case of deja vu at Allentown’s Deja Vu nightclub where police on scene of second shooting within 16 months. “Multiple people shot” overnight. Man shot leaving this same club in February last year. No details yet on number&extent of injuries early today @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/1kNsNgEa50— Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 20, 2019
All victims are expected to recover.
