PATCO suspends service for Thursday morning rush, stations flooded

PATCO has advised that commuters use another form of transportation. New Jersey Transit will honor PATCO Freedom Cards and tickets during this time.

The Port Authority Transit Corporation released a press release Thursday morning. The company stated, "PATCO service is suspended this morning (6/20) as a result of issues created by last night's storm. Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway."

PATCO is unclear when service at these stations will be restored. This is a developing story and PhillyVoice will update when more information is made available.

