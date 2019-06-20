More News:

June 20, 2019

PATCO suspends service for Thursday morning rush, stations flooded

Stations between Lindenwold and Broadway are not operating due to storm damage

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
PATCO suspended service Thursday morning, June 20, due to extensive storm damage at several stations between Lindenwold and Broadway.

All stations between Lindenwold and Broadway are not in service for Thursday morning. One train will run eastbound and westbound at all stops between Broadway and 15th/16th & Locust St. in Philadelphia only

PATCO has advised that commuters use another form of transportation. New Jersey Transit will honor PATCO Freedom Cards and tickets during this time. 

The Port Authority Transit Corporation released a press release Thursday morning. The company stated, "PATCO service is suspended this morning (6/20) as a result of issues created by last night's storm. Several stations flooded & track ballast (stone that holds track in place) in some areas washed away. Repairs/inspections underway."

PATCO is unclear when service at these stations will be restored. This is a developing story and PhillyVoice will update when more information is made available.

Virginia Streva
