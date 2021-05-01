$1.75 million winning lottery ticket sold at Northeast Philly Lukoil

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket was recently sold at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket, worth $1.75 million, was sold at the Lukoil at 402 Adams Ave. The store will earn a $10,000 selling bonus, officials said.

The winning numbers, which were drawn Wednesday, were 2-10-22-41-43.

To play a main Cash 5 game with Quick Cash, players select five numbers between 1 and 43, or opt for a computer to select the numbers.

Whoever has all five numbers correct wins the lottery, and there are other prizes for matching two, three and four winning numbers.

Your chance of winning in a Quick Cash game are 1 in 4.71, officials said. Chances of winning the jackpot, though, are 1 in 962,598.

Prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, according to the State Lottery website. Winners can contact the closest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.