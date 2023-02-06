Get $17.76 tickets to '1776' musical when you wear Eagles gear

Love the Birds, colonial history and musical theater? This week, the Kimmel Cultural Campus has a deal just for you. The venue is offering $17.76 tickets to its upcoming '1776' production to anyone in Eagles gear, this week only.

From Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10, anyone who arrives at the Forrest Theatre box office in their game day best will score $17.76 tickets to the musical, which retells the story of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The Broadway revival opens next Tuesday, Feb. 14, for a two-week run in Philadelphia, the first stop on its 2023 national tour. Tickets normally run $58 to $148.50.

The show is the second Broadway revival of the Tony-winning musical, which originally debuted in 1969. This production features an entirely female, non-binary and transgender cast taking on the roles of founding fathers like Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin. Set in the months leading up to America's first Independence Day, '1776' dramatizes the careful negotiations that led the 56 delegates to the Second Continental Congress to declare freedom from England.

The $17.76 offer is only good for select sections and select performances, and can only be claimed in person. Head over to the Forrest Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. to secure your seat.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Sunday, Feb. 26

Forrest Theatre

1114 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

