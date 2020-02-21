The 2020 NFL trades, signings, and releases you need to know about (Updated)

February 21, 2020
To help NFL fans keep track of the latest news regarding player movement, we've compiled the running list below of any transaction we deem to be noteworthy to an in the loop football fan.
We'll update the list of moved every day, with the newest move listed up top.
Prince Amukamara, CB
Released by Bears clearing $9M of cap space
Taylor Gabriel, WR
Released by Bears clearing $4.5M of cap space
Everson Griffen, DE
Declined a 3-year player option with the Vikings, clearing $13M of cap space
Damon Harrison, DT
Released by Lions clearing $6.7M of cap space
Jordan Reed, TE
Released by Washington clearing $8.5M of cap space
Nigel Bradham, OLB
Released by Eagles clearing $4.465M of cap space
Adrian Peterson, RB
Washington exercised a $2.5M option for 2020
Brandon Dunn, DT
Signed a 3-year $12 million contract extension with Texans
Demetrius Harris, TE
Signed a 1-year contract with Bears
Released by Browns clearing $2.4M of cap space
D.J. Humphries, LT
Signed a 3-year, $45 million contract extension with Cardinals
Travis Carrie, CB
Released by Browns clearing $6.35M of cap space
Adarius Taylor, ILB
Released by Browns clearing $2.4M of cap space
Eric Kush, G
Released by Browns clearing $2M of cap space
Ethan Westbrooks, DT
Waived by 49ers
Vernon Hargreaves, CB
Released by Texans, clearing $9.9M of cap space
Kenny Ladler, SS
Waived by Washington
Chris Odom, DE
Waived by Washington
Tony Jefferson, SS
Released by Ravens, clearing $7M of cap space
Paul Richardson, WR
Released by Washington, clearing $2.3 of cap space
Josh Norman, CB
Released by Washington, clearing $12.4M of cap space