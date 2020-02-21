The 2020 NFL trades, signings, and releases you need to know about (Updated)

To help NFL fans keep track of the latest news regarding player movement, we've compiled the running list below of any transaction we deem to be noteworthy to an in the loop football fan.



We'll update the list of moved every day, with the newest move listed up top.

February 21

Prince Amukamara, CB

Released by Bears clearing $9M of cap space



Taylor Gabriel, WR

Released by Bears clearing $4.5M of cap space

February 20

Everson Griffen, DE

Declined a 3-year player option with the Vikings, clearing $13M of cap space



Damon Harrison, DT

Released by Lions clearing $6.7M of cap space

Jordan Reed, TE

Released by Washington clearing $8.5M of cap space

February 19

Nigel Bradham, OLB

Released by Eagles clearing $4.465M of cap space



Adrian Peterson, RB

Washington exercised a $2.5M option for 2020

Brandon Dunn, DT

Signed a 3-year $12 million contract extension with Texans

Demetrius Harris, TE

Signed a 1-year contract with Bears

February 18

Greg Olsen, TE

Signed a 1-year, $7 million contract with Seahawks

February 17

Demetrius Harris, TE

Released by Browns clearing $2.4M of cap space

D.J. Humphries, LT

Signed a 3-year, $45 million contract extension with Cardinals

Travis Carrie, CB

Released by Browns clearing $6.35M of cap space

Adarius Taylor, ILB

Released by Browns clearing $2.4M of cap space

Eric Kush, G

Released by Browns clearing $2M of cap space

February 14

Ethan Westbrooks, DT

Waived by 49ers

Vernon Hargreaves, CB

Released by Texans, clearing $9.9M of cap space

Kenny Ladler, SS

Waived by Washington

Chris Odom, DE

Waived by Washington

Tony Jefferson, SS

Released by Ravens, clearing $7M of cap space

Paul Richardson, WR

Released by Washington, clearing $2.3 of cap space

Josh Norman, CB

Released by Washington, clearing $12.4M of cap space

February 5