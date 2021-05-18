Philly D.A. race between Democrats Larry Krasner and Carlos Vega headlines otherwise quiet primary election day

Turnout in Philadelphia's primary election has been light on Tuesday, a far cry from the momentum and bustle surrounding last November's general election.

Across the city's roughly 700 polling places, activity remained slow for what is typically an election with low voter turnout.

But the big item on the ballot Tuesday – the race for the Democratic nomination for district attorney between incumbent Larry Krasner and challenger Carlos Vega – figures to have a major impact on the city's criminal justice landscape.

Much like in November, a significant number of voters participating in Tuesday's election cast their ballots in advance by mail, reflecting an overall shift that has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Across the Pennsylvania, 564,000 mail-in ballots had been returned heading into Tuesday's primary, including about 56,300 in Philadelphia, according to State Department data. The vast majority of mail-in ballots were returned by Democrats.



By comparison, in the November election, Pennsylvania received more than 2.6 million mail-in ballots, including 371,566 returned in Philadelphia.

Unlike in November, the ballot counting process in Tuesday's process is expected to be quicker. Results in Philadelphia's district attorney race could be finalized as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday morning if the race is close. Ballot workers began counting mail votes at 7 a.m. Tuesday and results are expected to be posted some time after polls close at 8 p.m.

The race between Krasner and Vega puts Philadelphia's gun violence epidemic in focus, with voters weighing the results of Krasner's reform-centric platform against Vega's promise to improve the city's safety.

Krasner, 60, was a longtime criminal defense and civil rights attorney before he was elected D.A. in 2017. He beat out a crowded field of Democratic candidates with a campaign that centered around systemic change.

Krasner's office has sought to reduce incarceration in Philadelphia, reform the cash bail system, reverse wrongful convictions, provide even-handed justice for police misconduct and place more emphasis on prosecuting serious crime, as opposed to minor offenses.

Homicides and shootings have been on the rise since Krasner took office, a problem that has been intensified by the pandemic. And while cities across the U.S. have seen similar spikes in violent crime, Krasner's reform agenda has been put under the microscope as a proxy for public safety concerns.

Vega, 64, was a homicide prosecutor in Philadelphia for 35 years before he was fired during Krasner's transition into the District Attorney's Office. Vega's campaign has received the endorsement of the Philadelphia chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police – a frequent Krasner foe – and has urged Philadelphia voters to choose a new direction to address the city's violent crime.

Vega has pointed to the city's falling conviction rate for a range of offenses, including illegal gun possession cases, and has argued that Krasner's office lacks the experience and relationships with other agencies to advance reform while keeping Philadelphia safe.

Krasner's election in 2017 prompted a wave of progressive district attorneys taking power in cities around the United States. An increased focus on questions of racial equity in the criminal justice system have driven many voters to embrace candidates who say they can pave a more equitable path. Tuesday's primary election in Philadelphia represents one of the first major tests of the progressive agenda Krasner has blazed.

And in addition to a slate of judge elections, voters are asked to decide on four ballot questions posed to all Pennsylvania voters that address important issues such as loan eligibility for fire and EMS companies, the scope and duration of the governor's emergency declaration powers, and a constitutional amendment prohibiting the denial of equal rights based on race and ethnicity.

A fifth ballot question in Philadephia covers a proposed amendment to the Home Rule Charter that would provide for an expanded Board of License Inspection Review.