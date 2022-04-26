More News:

April 26, 2022

Masterman High School cracks top 10 in U.S. News national rankings

Downingtown STEM, Radnor High School, Conestoga High School and Central High School round out the top five schools in Pennsylvania

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Education High Schools
Masterman US News rankings StreetView/Google Maps

Julia R. Masterman High School ranks No. 1 on the list of best high schools in Pennsylvania and 10th among school in the U.S., according to U.S. News 2022 rankings. In New Jersey, all state's top 10 schools are in North Jersey. Haddonfield Memorial High School ranks 31st, best among South Jersey schools.

Julia R. Masterman High School ranked as the best high school in Pennsylvania again, while it continued to climb the national rankings, finishing as the 10th best high school in the United States, according to the newly published 2022 lists from U.S. News & World Report.

High Schools in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs occupy most of the top 10 spots in Pennsylvania, while on New Jersey's list, no high schools from South Jersey finished in the top 10.

Like last year, Masterman is immediately followed by Chester County's Downingtown STEM Academy at No. 2 in the state rankings. Radnor High School in Delaware County is No. 3, jumping one spot from 2021. Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Chester County, also is up one position to No. 4, and Philadelphia's Central High School dropped from third to fifth in the Pennsylvania rankings.

Eight of the top 10 schools in the state are in the city or surrounding suburbs, including two in the School District of Philadelphia. Here is the list of the top 10 schools in Pennsylvania, with their national rankings in parentheses:

  1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, Philadelphia (10)
  2. Downingtown STEM Academy, Downingtown, Chester County (44)
  3. Radnor High School, Radnor, Delaware County (270)
  4. Conestoga High School, Berwyn, Chester County (271)
  5. Central High School, Philadelphia (290)
  6. Unionville High School, Kennett Square, Chester County (359)
  7. Peters Township High School, McMurray, Washington County (412)
  8. Central Bucks High School-East, Doylestown, Bucks County (477)
  9. Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh (511)
  10. New Hope-Solebury High School, New Hope, Bucks County (520)

Academy at Palumbo in South Philly, another Philadelphia public magnet school, finished just outside the top 10, ranking 11th in Pennsylvania. Carver High School in North Philly was No. 33 and Girard Academy Music Program was No. 42. 

Masterman, Downingtown STEM Academy and Central High School are magnet high schools, and students must meet academic criteria and apply for admission. The other two schools in Pennsylvania's top 5 – Radnor High School and Conestoga High School – are traditional public high schools, open to all students enrolled in those school districts.

The School District of Philadelphia overhauled its magnet school admissions this year – affecting students headed to high school in the fall – in an effort to create a more equitable process and make the student bodies at these schools – Masterman and Central are among them – more representative of the racial makeup of the school district.

Prior this year, administrators at each magnet school determined which students were admitted to their schools. Under the new policy, all qualified applicants to the school district's special admissions schools were placed into a lottery-based enrollment system.

The change was met with backlash from some parents. Some felt the school district did a poor job informing families of students about the changes, and others, who had their children enrolled in criteria-based middle schools, argued these students should get preferential acceptance into the special admissions high schools associated with their current schools.

With new policy, more students of color met the new admissions requirements at the district’s 21 special admission high schools. Among eighth graders in district, 65% qualified for admission, a jump from just 20% of students in the 2020-2021 school year. That is the result of significant increases in the number of qualified applicants across all racial backgrounds. How the district's new admissions process will change the diversity at Philadelphia's special admissions schools remains to be determined.  

Masterman was ranked 18th by U.S. News in 2021. but jumped ahead to the 10th spot in the national rankings for 2022 with an overall score of 99.9/100. Its college readiness index ranked first in the state and 74th in the United States. It ranked first in the Pennsylvania for its students' performance in state assessments.

Downingtown STEM Academy was No. 44 in the United States with an overall score of 99.7/100. It is ranked first in the state for its college-based curriculum and proficiency in state exams. It is tied for first statewide and nationally for its graduation rate. 

In New Jersey, the vast majority of schools of the highest-ranked schools on the U.S. News list are in North Jersety.  Here are the top 10 high schools in New Jersey with their national rankings in parentheses:

  1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Math, and Engineering Technology, Edison (23)
  2. Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains, Union County (49)
  3. Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, Bergen County (61)
  4. High Technology High School, Lincroft, Monmouth County (65)
  5. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City, Hudson County (68)
  6. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health, Woodbridge, Middlesex County (69)
  7. Biotechnology High School, Freehold, Monmouth County (80)
  8. Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro, Bergen County (93)
  9. Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains, Union County (116)
  10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Scotch Plains, Union County (146)
The South Jersey schools highest on the list are Haddonfield Memorial High School at No. 31 (708 nationally), Moorestown High School at No. 58 (1,374 nationally), and Cherry Hill High School East at No. 62 (1,416 nationally). 

The top three high schools in the country are Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia, Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston, South Carolina, and Signature School in Evansville, Indiana.

U.S. News' editors said the magazine analyzed data from nearly 24,000 public high schools and ranked nearly 18,000 schools based on college readiness, proficiency in reading and math, performance on standardized tests, graduation rates, and performance of underserved students.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education High Schools Pennsylvania U.S. News U.S. News & World Report Downingtown Masterman New Jersey Rankings Radnor Township Schools Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Family moving into a new home

WSFS debuts new homebuyer assistance programs to help regional residents achieve the dream of home ownership
Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer

Just In

Must Read

Government

City Council pushes for more funding to address quality-of-life issues in underserved communities
Just Services Campaign

Sponsored

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Women's Health

Vitamin D may be protective against breast cancer in women, study finds
Vitamin D and breast cancer risk

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers get punked by Raptors in awful Game 5 loss
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04252022-UST

Movies

'Knock at the Cabin,' M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, is casting extras in Philly suburbs
Shyamalan Knock Cabin Philly

Food & Drink

Hawthornes' Block Party returns to South Philly with live music, tons of local beer
Hawthornes Cafe Block Party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved