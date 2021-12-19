Philly school district will keep new magnet school admissions policy despite concerns

After months of controversy and discussions by parents, families, and even City Council, the School District of Philadelphia has elected to keep its new magnet high school admissions policy and determine its success on a yearly basis.

The policy, which places all qualified applicants to Philly's top special admissions schools into a lottery-based system for enrollment, is lauded by District officials as a way to enhance equity in admissions at those schools, which have been traditionally overrepresented by white and wealthy students.

Preference was given to several ZIP codes, all in North Philadelphia, to increase admissions and enrollment of Black and brown students from those communities in the cities top-performing magnet schools.

The policy primarily impacts several of the highest performing special admissions middle and high schools in the city, including Central High School, Masterman School, Carver High School, Parkway Center City, and Academy at Palumbo, to name a few.

Parents and families of middle schoolers at special admissions schools in the city began raising concerns over this issue during the school selection window, saying they were under the impression that their children would be given preference in admission to magnet high schools in Philadelphia based on their enrollment in magnet middle schools.

The policy, which was announced just days before the school selection window opened in early fall, caught parents of special admissions students and eighth grade students looking to apply for magnet high schools by surprise as they tried to navigate the application process.

"There's a process that takes place in each of these schools to be admitted to the high school. It's called the school selection process," Karyn Lynch, the District's chief of student support services told KYW in November. "They would have to go through that process in order for that to happen, so I'm not sure how there would be automatic admission at the high school."

At a Dec. 15 City Council hearing of the Committee on Education, advocates and critics alike testified on the new criteria-based policy.

Councilmember David Oh provided a statement at the start of the hearing about a family within his constituency, who explained how they believed their son would be put at a disadvantage for admission to Central High School based on this new policy.

"The fundamental question is: is this system better than what had existed before," Councilmember Oh said, ahead of nearly over 30 testimonies from parents, both in support and opposition of the policy.

Many of those in opposition to the policy felt that way because of some of the individual changes to the application and admissions process, including a machine-scored writing test in lieu of a traditional academic essay that would be graded by an administrator or faculty member at one of these criteria-based magnet high schools.

Those who spoke at the hearing in opposition to the policy—including education advocate and City Councilmember Helen Gym—spoke to the concept of blind algorithmic admissions as potentially "inequitable," noting that removing all human bias from the school selection process will not provide the equity that the School District is looking for.

Supporters of the policy did tend to agree that using a machine-scoring system for admissions essays was concerning, but that the lottery-based system is not inequitable if it only includes students who meet the admissions requirements.

Superintendent William Hite tells KYW that while the School District has no intentions of getting rid of the new policy that was implemented throughout this fall's school selection process, it was set up with the idea that it could be revisited in years to come depending on its effectiveness in achieving equity at these top-performing magnet schools.

