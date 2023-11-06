2023 election roundup: Contested Philadelphia City Council races and Pennsylvania judicial seats

Among the races in Tuesday's election, Philadelphia City Council has two district seats up for grabs. Voters also will choose judges for several key positions in Pennsylvania's statewide courts.

One of the two City Council races — in Philly's 10th district — could have ramifications for Republican representation in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, the judges voters pick for Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court and Commonwealth Court are expected to have important implications for abortion rights in the state.

The results for City Council's district races and the judicial elections will be shown below as the votes are counted Tuesday night.

Philadelphia City Council – 10th District

The election in the 10th District — covering most of Northeast Philadelphia — features a challenge to longtime Republican incumbent Brian O'Neill. He's facing Democratic union leader Gary Masino, a moderate who hopes to unseat O'Neill with support from the Northeast's blue collar voters.

O'Neill, currently the only Republican on City Council, has served the 10th district since 198. He's fended off multiple challenges from Democrats over the years. Masino is the leader of Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 and draws considerable support from the building trades unions.

Ten of City Council's 17 seats are elected based on geographic districts. The other seven seats are filled by at-large council members, who are chosen in a separate election. The city's charter requires at least two of the at-large seats to be reserved for non-majority parties — historically Republicans.

The GOP already is outnumbered in Philadelphia by about 7-to-1 registered voters. In recent years, the party has been squeezed by the emergence of the progressive Working Families Party, which has some political overlap with the Democrats. Republicans held both of the at-large council seats uninterrupted for 70 years until Kendra Brooks won one of them in 2019 as a member of the Working Families Part. Now the is vying for both of those minority seats. If they were to win them and Masino also upsets O'Neill, the GOP would lose representation in City Council.

Both O'Neill and Masino have campaigned as moderates in their respective parties. O'Neill has long held the support of Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, whose ranks are are well-represented in the neighborhoods of Northeast Philly.



Philadelphia City Council — 3rd District

The 3rd District covers neighborhoods in West and Southwest Philadelphia including University City, Powelton Village, Mantua, Cobbs Creek and Kingsessing.

Incumbent Democrat Jamie Gauthier faces a third-party challenge from Jabari Jones of the West Is Best party. Jones represents small businesses along commercial corridors in West Philly and chose to run against Gauthier to bring an alternative approach to council. He withdrew from the Democratic primary earlier this year due to a legal challenge to his campaign paperwork, but opted to run as a third-party candidate in Tuesday's general election. His campaign calls for upgrades in crime-fighting technology — such as more security cameras and better forensics — as well as sending more criminal cases to the state attorney general for tougher prosecution.

Gauthier, who's now serving her first term in City Council, has campaigned on issues such as affordable housing and gun violence prevention in hard-hit neighborhoods of West Philly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she played a role in establishing tenant protections against eviction and a diversion process to reach agreements instead of sending such matters to court. She also has campaigned for improvements to city services and investments in addressing quality of life concerns.



Pennsylvania Supreme Court

The Pennsylvania Supreme plays a crucial role in deciding matters such as reproductive rights, election law and procedural deadlocks in the state legislature.

The key judicial race this year is to fill the vacancy left by the death of late Justice Max Baer last September. Montgomery County Court President Judge Carolyn Carluccio, a Republican, faces Superior Court Judge Daniel McCaffery, a Democrat from Philadelphia. The race has cost more than $22 million, setting a state record for a high court election, the Associated Press reported.

Carluccio has faced heavy skepticism from Democrats who contend she will roll back abortion rights in Pennsylvania, emboldened by last year's U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.. Carluccio has claimed that she is a proponent of judicial neutrality, the view that judges must set aside their personal opinions even when issues and cases are highly politicized.

McCaffery, who began his career in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, was elected to Pennsylvania Superior Court in 2019. He's a military veteran and Temple University graduate. McCaffery also pledges to approach cases with a non-partisan perspective and has compared his judicial philosophy to that of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.



Pennsylvania Superior Court

The Pennsylvania Superior Court is the appellate court that handles all criminal and some civil appeals from the Courts of Common Pleas. Two Republicans and two Democrats are vying for two open judgeships on the 15-member court.

The Republican ticket includes Harry Smail, a judge in Westmoreland County, and Clarion County attorney Maria Battista. Smail, originally a bench appointee of former Gov. Tom Corbett, has handled a variety of cases on the Court of Common Pleas. His rulings have shaped the application of laws related to land use, energy exploration and the Second Amendment. Battista is a former assistant district attorney who served as counsel in the state department and health department. She also was a hearing examiner who presided over hundreds of cases involving the state corrections department.

On the Democratic side are Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane and Pittsburgh private practice attorney Jill Beck. Both candidates previously ran unsuccessfully for Superior Court in 2021.

In her campaign materials, Lane says her judicial philosophy is based on respect and dignity for all people regardless of their backgrounds and identities. Beck spent the early part of her career advocating for troubled young women and later represented abused and neglected kids in court proceedings. She's a pro-choice candidate who also supports the rights of LGBTQ people.



Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court is made of nine judges who have jurisdiction over administrative and civil public law. Like the Superior Court, it's an intermediate appellate court. It's currently made up of three Democrats and five Republicans, with one vacancy to be filled in Tuesday's election (former Republican judge Kevin Brobson was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2021).

Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Matt Wolf, a Democrat, is facing Republican attorney Megan Martin.

Wolf is a former civil rights lawyer who spent much of his career fighting against housing discrimination. He's had a long military career and continues to serve in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He's currently the supervising civil judge of the Philadelphia Municipal Court and helped establish the city's eviction diversion program during the. COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin, who lives in Cumberland County, recently served as the state Senate's secretary-parliamentarian managing the chamber's legislative process. She also formerly served as an attorney for the U.S. Navy.

