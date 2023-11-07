More News:

November 07, 2023

In Philadelphia City Council at-large election, will Republicans retain at least one minority seat?

With two Working Families Party candidates in the mix, the GOP faces the chance of failing to win any of the citywide seats for the first time ever

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
2023 Election City Council
City Council 2023 election Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

All seven of Philadelphia City Council's at-large seats are up for election for on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Republicans and Working Family Party candidates are poised to battle for two seats reserved for minority parties.

Though every seat on Philadelphia City Council is up for grabs in Tuesday's election, many of them are more or less spoken for. That's because eight of the 10 incumbent district councilmembers are running unopposed, but the race for the seven at-large seats is anyone's game — and could lead to an unprecedented result.

As mandated by the city's 1951 home rule charter, two of the seven at-large City Council seats are reserved for a minority party, meaning the majority Democrats can only hold up to five seats. Republicans historically have occupied the reserved positions, though in 2019, Kendra Brooks, of the progressive Working Families Party, won one of he minority seats, becoming the first WFP candidate elected to City Council.

MORE: Here's where Philly voters can drop off mail-in ballots for the 2023 general election

The Republicans are in the perilous position on Tuesday of losing both minority seats. Brooks is running for re-election, along with fellow WFP candidate Nicolas O'Rourke. If both win, it would be the first time in Philadelphia history that Republicans failed to capture at least one of the minority seats. And if 10th District incumbent Brian O'Neill loses his race to Democratic challenger Gary Masino, there would be no Republicans on the entire council.

As opposed to district councilmembers, who are elected by the people in their  geographic districts, the at-large members are voted by the entire city. On Tuesday, voters can choose up to five candidates for the at-large seats. Nine candidates are running, including four incumbents.

Along with Brooks, the other incumbents are Democrats Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Jim Harrity and Isaiah Thomas. Harrity took office in 2022 after winning a special election to fill one of the at-large seats left vacant by former councilmembers who had resigned to run for mayor. Brooks, Thomas and Gilmore Richardson have all served one term.

Two more Democrats — housing attorney Rue Landau and city administrator Nina Ahmad — are seeking at-large seats. Republicans Jim Hasher, a realtor, and Drew Murray, a sales manager, also are in the race. O'Rourke, the other WFP candidate, is an organizer and pastor.

