Cherelle Parker and David Oh poised to make history in Philly mayoral election on Tuesday

Philadelphia voters will choose the city's 100th mayor in Tuesday's election, a contest that pits Democrat Cherelle Parker against Republican David Oh.

The two former colleagues on City Council each would make history with a victory on Tuesday night. Parker can become Philadelphia's first woman to serve as mayor. Oh would be the first Asian-American to occupy the top job at City Hall.

2023 ELECTION RESULTS: In Philadelphia City Council at-large race, will Republicans retain at least one minority seat?

Parker, 50, won the Democratic nomination in May's primary by defeating a crowded field of candidates for the chance to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Parker ran as a moderate Democrat, earning 32.6% of the vote in May. She beat out her closest competitors, former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart and former City Councilmember Helen Gym, both more progressive candidates, by about 10% each. Oh ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

In Philadelphia, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans by about 7-to-1. That makes Parker the prohibitive favorite on Tuesday night. A Republican hasn't won a mayoral election in the city since 1947, when Bernard Samuel claimed victory in his second and final reelection, and the last Republican mayoral candidate to receive more than 40%. of the vote was Sam Katz who lost to John Street in 2003. In the prior mayor's race in 1999, Katz came even closer to beating Street, collecting 49% of the vote.

Before running for mayor, Parker served two terms on City Council, representing the Ninth District in West Philadelphia. She also spent a decade as a state representative for the 200th District, which covers most of Northwest Philly, where she was raised by her grandparents in Mount Airy.

Parker has campaigned on uplifting Philadelphia's struggling communities by addressing persistent problems with gun violence, neighborhood blight, underperforming schools and a lack of economic opportunity. She's touted her experience in state government as an important lever for bringing resources and results to Philadelphia.

To fight crime and improve neighborhood safety, Parker has talked about restore a model of community policing that places more foot and bike patrol officers on city streets. She also has said that fixing the city's sanitation and maintenance problems — from litter to broken streetlights — will solve some of the underlying issues that make city neighborhoods more vulnerable to crime.

Parker also has suggested revisiting controversial stop-and-frisk policies, which fell out of favor in many police departments due to concerns about racial bias. She advocates for the use of Terry stops, which allow officers to briefly detain and pat down people for weapons if they have reasonable suspicion someone is armed and likely to commit a crime.

While on City Council, Parker introduced the 2020 ballot measure that voters approved to ban police from using illegal stop and frisk tactics. As homicides, shootings and carjackings increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker came to view Terry stops as a constitutional form of deterrence that can protect communities if supported by good policy.

“Any tool in government that is misused and/or abused gives the public just cause to not trust,” Parker said during an October town hall event with Oh. “That’s why community policing is so essential."

Other ideas Parker has discussed during her campaign include testing a model for year-round schooling, offering free business training for entrepreneurs, and stepping up intervention in Kensington to address that neighborhood's crisis of drug addiction and homelessness.

Oh, 63, is an attorney, U.S. Army veteran and former at-large city councilmember who served three terms before resigning to run for mayor. His emergence in city politics was built on broad coalitions that covered large parts of Philadelphia, unlike other Republicans who historically have drawn support from more conservative areas in South Philly and the Northeast. Oh has campaigned as a centrist with crossover appeal, highlighting his own journey as a Korean-American as a point of commonality with immigrant communities in the city.

Like Parker, Oh says crime and public safety are the most important issues in Philadelphia. Instead of encouraging stop-and-frisk policing, Oh wants to push for concentrated patrols in "hot spots" and put more emphasis on enforcing existing laws. He also wants to reform criminal justice policies around bail determinations and sentencing to keep dangerous people off the street.

"Real public safety comes from the cooperation of the community and the police — the community that wants to be policed," Oh said during his lone candidate forum with Parker last month. "They want their rights to be protected, not violated."

Oh also has campaigned for increased transparency in schools and educational reforms that promote accountability among parents and teachers. He wants to decrease taxes and promote job growth by expanding business opportunities and making Philadelphia a more attractive place to invest.

This year's mayor's race comes at a significant moment for Philadelphia. Major topics on the city's agenda include selecting a new police commissioner and deciding whether to move forward with the Philadelphia 76ers' proposed arena in Center City. The new mayor also will need to bring forth new strategies to address the educational and economic disparities that have made Philadelphia one of the nation's poorest big cities.

"My real life, lived experience is closest to the people that are feeling the most pain right now in our city," Parker said at the town hall. "It's because of that that I will not be afraid to make the tough decisions needed bring order back to our city."