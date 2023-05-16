More News:

May 16, 2023

Philly mayor's race 2023: Who among the crowded field of Democrats will win the nomination

The candidate who emerges victorious almost certainly will win in November to become the city's 100th mayor; polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday

city hall.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Nine Democratic candidates will vie for a new office in City Hall on Tuesday, May 16.

Philadelphia Democrats head to the polls Tuesday to select the party's nominee, who will vie to become the the 100th mayor of the city.

While Tuesday election is just the primary to determine the candidate who will face the presumptive Republican nominee David Oh in the general election on Nov. 7, whichever Democrat wins the primary will almost certainly win the general election.

In Philadelphia, registered Democrats outnumber registered Republican by about 7-to-1. A Republican hasn't won a mayoral election in the city since 1947, when Bernard Samuel claimed victory in his second and final reelection.

Oh, a former at-large city councilmember, is unchallenged in the Tuesday's Republican primary.

There is an exceptionally crowded field of Democrats looking to succeed Mayor Jim Kenney, though the pool of candidates has narrowed since Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Derek Green's exits from the race.

The Democratic primary is widely seen as a five-way race between former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, businessman Jeff Brown and former city Councilmembers Cherelle Parker, Helen Gym and Allan Domb. The most recent polling shows Brown trailing slightly behind the pack, but an April 28 survey showed the five candidates in a statistical tie.

Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown, retired judge James DeLeon, pastor Warren Bloom and unknown candidate Delscia Gray are also seeking the mayoral office.

The race may be a historic one, as Philly has never elected a woman or an Asian American, mayor.

Tuesday's vote totals will be added to the tables below as the information becomes available.

Pennsylvania primaries are closed, meaning residents only vote for candidates  For those voting in person, polls are now open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. People will using mail-in ballot, who have not yet returned them, need to deposit them in a drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Locations of drop boxes and other important Election Day info can be found in PhillyVoice's primary election guide.

