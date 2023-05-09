Every seat on Philadelphia City Council is on the ballot in Tuesday's primary election

In Tuesday's primary election in Philadelphia, all 17 seats on City Council are up for grabs, including a large slate of candidates who are vying for the legislative body's seven at-large council seats.

The 2023 City Council elections will reshape council, which is in line to have at least 12 council members who will have served one term or less after six councilmembers resigned in the fall to run for mayor and Council President Darrell Clarke announced plans to retire when his term ends at the end of the year.

Incumbents in six districts are running unopposed in the primary, although voters in these districts can cast votes for write-in candidates.

The results of the Philadelphia City Council elections will be added to the charts below as they become available. The city's polls close at 8 p.m.

At-Large Races

The city's at-large council candidates run in citywide campaigns as opposed to the 10 district councilmembers who represent defined geographic areas of the city.

Voters in Tuesday's election will vote for up to five candidates running in their parties' primary election. There are 27 Democrats and six Republicans on the parties' respective ballots. Information about each is published on the Committee of Seventy's website. The five Democrats and five Republicans who receive the most votes will advance to the general election in November, along with any third party candidates.

To guarantee some bipartisan representation on City Council, one party cannot hold more than five of the seven at-large seats. This ensures at least two seats go to the minority party — which historically in Philadelphia has been the Republicans — or independent candidates.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks, of the Working Families Party, holds one of those seats. She is running for re-election and will be on the ballot in November with any other independent party candidates.

There are no at-large Republicans currently on City Council, since the other minority seat was vacated by GOP mayoral candidate David Oh. Three Democratic at-large council members — Helen Gym, Allan Domb and Derek Green — also resigned to run for mayor. Green has since dropped out of the race.

These are the 27 Democratic candidates running for at-large seats on City Council: Nina Ahmad, Jalon Alexander, Erika Almirón, Sherrie Cohen, Luz Colón, Wayne Dorsey, Abu Edwards, Katherine Gilmore Richardson (incumbent), Christopher Gladstone Booth, NaDerah Griffin, Ogbonna Paul Hagins, Jim Harrity (incumbent), Job Itzkowitz, John B. Kelly, Rue Landau, Amanda McIllmurray, Michelle Prettyman, Charles Reyes, Melissa Robbins, Eryn Santamoor, Curtis Segers III, Qiana Shedrick, George Stevenson, Isaiah Thomas (incumbent), Max Tuttleman, Donavan West and Deshawnda Williams.

Here is the slate of six Republicans running for at-large council seats in the primary: Frank Cristinzio, Gary Grisafi, Jim Hasher, Mary Jane Kelly, Drew Murray, Sam Oropeza.

1st District



Philadelphia's 1st District covers neighborhoods along the Delaware River from South Philly up to the River Wards, in addition to Old City and Chinatown in Center City. Three-term Democratic incumbent Mark Squilla does not have a challenger on the primary ballot. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

2nd District

Philadelphia's 2nd District represents parts of Center City, South Philly and Southwest Philly including the sports complex, the Navy Yard and the airport. Three-term Democratic incumbent Kenyatta Johnson does not have an opponent in his primary. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

3rd District

City Council's 3rd District includes neighborhoods in West Philly and parts of Southwest Philly including University City, Powelton Village, Belmont, Elmwood Park, Mantua, Cobbs Creeks, Kingsessing and Walnut Hill. Democratic incumbent Jamie Gauthier is seeking a second term and does not have a challenger in the primary. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

4th District

City Council's 4th District covers Northwest neighborhoods including East Falls, Manayunk, Roxborough, Overbrook, Overbrook Park and Wynnefield. Three-term Democratic incumbent Curtis Jones Jr. does not have a challengers in his primary. There is no candidate in the Republican primary.

5th District

Philadelphia's 5th District on City Council represents North Philadelphia and parts of the neighborhoods surrounding Center City immediately to the north, including Fairmount, Northern Liberties, Fishtown, Fairhill, Brewerytown and Francisville. Darrell Clarke, who has represented the 5th District since 1999, announced his retirement in February.

The only 5th District candidate to appear on the Democratic primary ballot will be attorney Jeffrey Young Jr., who formerly served as Clarke's legislative counsel. Real estate agent Robin Altuko is campaiginng as a write-in candidate in the 5th District. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

6th District

Philadelphia's 6th District covers neighborhoods in Northeast Philly. Partial-term incumbent Mike Driscoll won a special election last year to take over the seat of former Council Member Bobby Henon, after being found guilty in federal court for embezzlement and theft. Henon has since been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Driscoll does not have a challenger in the primary. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

7th District

Philadelphia's 7th District includes portions of neighborhoods in North Philly, including Kensington, Harrowgate, Hunting Park, Feltonville, Fairhill, Wissinoming and Oxford Circle. Incumbent Quetzy Lozada, who formerly served as Maria Quiñones Sánchez’s chief of staff, won a special election last November to take the seat of her former boss.

Lozada is running against Andrés Celin, an educator, social worker and community organizer in Kensington. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

8th District

Philadelphia's 8th District covers neighborhoods in Northwest Philly, including Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, Germantown, Wissahickon, Nicetown-Tioga, Allgeheny and parts of East Falls.

Democrat Cindy Bass is running for her fourth term and she faces a primary challenge from labor organizer Seth Anderson-Oberman. There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

9th District

City Council's 9th District represents parts of Northwest and Northeast Philly, including West and East Oak Lane, Olney, Lawncrest, Lawndale, Burholme, East Mount Airy and Oxford Circle.

Anthony Phillips won a special election to finish the remainder of Cherelle Parker's term; she had resigned to run for mayor. Phillips opponent in the Democratic primary is James Williams, an educator and the publisher of the Uptown Standard Newspaper publisher. Williams ran unsuccessfully for an at-large City Council seat in 2015. Also on the Democratic primary ballot is school administrator and educational advocate Yvette Young.

There is no candidate on the Republican ballot.

10th District

City Council's 10th District covers the Far Northeast neighborhoods, including Fox Chase, Rhawnhurst, Torresdale, Bustleton and Somerton.

Eleven-term Republican incumbent Brian O'Neill, who has represented the district since 1979, does not have an opponent in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, labor leader Gary Masino is the only candidate on the ballot.