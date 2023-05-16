Philly's row office elections: Voters tasked with picking nominees for city controller, sheriff and register of wills

Philadelphia held its municipal primary election today. Voters are tasked with choosing party nominees for a variety of city offices, and though much attention has been placed on the high-profile mayor and city council races, there are plenty of down-ballot row offices up for grabs, including contested primaries for city controller, sheriff and register of wills.

These elected officials are responsible for auditing the city's financial records, issuing marriage licenses, managing foreclosures and serving as judges in state and municipal courts.

Below are the results in the primary elections for city controller, sheriff and register of wills, along with brief information about each of the candidates. Vote totals will be updated as they become available Tuesday night.

City Controller

The city controller works independently to provide audits and analyses of city spending and use of public resources. Controllers are elected to four-year terms, but this year's election is to fill the remaining two years of Rebecca Rhynhart's term, since she resigned to run for mayor.

Christy Brady, the former acting city controller who left the office in February, is one of three Democratic candidates running. A longtime employee in the controller's office, Brady sued the city over its resign-to-run rule earlier this year.

Alexandra Hunt, a public health researcher who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans in last year's primary, and John Thomas, who served as a deputy controller for 12 years, round out the Democratic controller candidates. Aaron Bashir, an accountant and former real estate investor who unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Brendan Boyle during the 2022 midterms, is the sole Republican candidate on the ballot.





Sheriff

The Sheriff's Office provides security for Philadelphia courtrooms and manages foreclosures. The office has come under increased scrutiny and calls for reform in recent years.

Democrats have three candidates to choose from, including incumbent Rochelle Bilal. Bilal has served as sheriff since 2019 and came under fire earlier this year for using funds meant for hiring deputies to increase the salaries of Sheriff's Office executives, the Inquirer reported.

Bilal's Democratic challengers are Jackie Miles, security director for the Washington Wizards, and Michael Untermeyer, a real estate investor who previously served as deputy district attorney and deputy state attorney general. Mark Lavelle, a lifelong resident of the city's River Wards who is running to improve transparency and accountability in the Sheriff's Office, is the lone Republican on the ballot.

Register of Wills



The register of wills is tasked with probating wills and helping when residents die without leaving wills. The office keeps track of estate records, serves as a state agent for filing inheritance taxes and grants marriage licenses.

Democrats have four candidates to choose from, including incumbent Tracey Gordon who was elected in 2019. Last month, Gordon was accused of firing an employee for not donating to her reelection campaign.

Gordon's Democratic challengers are Rae Hall, a Kenney administration employee who worked in the Register of Wills' office for four years, Elizabeth Hall Lowe, a GlaxoSmithKline employee running to overhaul the office and John Sabatina, a retired real estate lawyer and longtime ward leader. Linwood Holland, leader of the 35th Republican Ward, is the sole Republican candidate for Register of Wills.

City Commissioners

Philadelphia's city commissioners are a three-member bipartisan board of elected officials tasked with overseeing elections and voter registration. Voters choose up to two candidates, and the top two voter-getters from each party advance. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the November election are elected to board. If both of those candidates are Democrats — which has historically been the case in Philadelphia – the third member of the board would automatically be a Republican or, potentially, an independent candidate.

The Democrats on the ballot are Lisa Deeley, chair of the city commissioners who was first elected in 2016, and Omar Sabir, vice-chair of the city commissioners who was first elected in 2019. Seth Bluestein, who has served as city commissioner since early 2022, is the sole Republican candidate.