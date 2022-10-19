Republican Aaron Bashir challenges Brendan Boyle in Pa.'s 2nd Congressional District

Aaron Bashir claims nothing less than divine power led him to seek public office.

On his campaign website, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania's 2nd District tells a dramatic origin story, claiming that he was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in Pakistan in 1999 and, unable to obtain a bone marrow transplant, "was miraculously healed by the supernatural power of the good Lord Jesus." Since then, he says, he's felt a call to serve his community.

Bashir won the Republican primary in an uncontested race, and will now face incumbent Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle on Nov. 8. Bashir previously ran for a seat in District 172 of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2020.

Bashir currently teaches foundational mathematics at the Community College of Philadelphia and has worked as an accountant for the Philadelphia Department of Finance. He also runs Saima Home Care, a home care agency with little online presence but an address listed in Northeast Philly. On his website, he says he immigrated to the U.S. in 2001 and became a citizen in 2006.

As a candidate, Bashir offers few concrete positions but lots of theology. His campaign website vows to "(put) God first" and bills the candidate as a "dedicated" and "proud Christian."

In an interview with The Trace, he said he planned to keep guns away from young people by changing their "mindset" through the teaching of the Bible. "We need to start teaching the kids at school, the real values, what our parents taught us, what their parents taught us, that there is a God," he said.

Bashir further pledges to fight for lower taxes and safer neighborhoods. He told the Northeast Times, he is anti-abortion and would seek to place "conditions" on public schools before granting federal funding.

As reported by FiveThirtyEight, Bashir has denied the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. He also attempted to submit his own proposed congressional redistricting plan, per a Pennsylvania court filing dated Jan. 5, 2022.

More information on Bashir's background and platform can be found on his campaign website.