More Events:

June 05, 2023

Your 2023 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

Schuylkill Banks, Clark Park, Sunset Social and other venues will screen blockbusters and indie flicks in the coming months

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
clark park movies.jpeg @UniversityCity/Facebook

cinéSPEAK Under the Stars at Clark Park is one of several free outdoor movie programs returning to Philly for the 2023 summer season.

Don't feel like paying $40 for a movie theater ticket and stale concessions? You're in luck: free outdoor movie season is upon us.

Parks and rooftops across Philadelphia are launching their summer screenings this month with action classics, animated family films, music documentaries and a few recent hits. The opening credits typically roll once the sky's gone dark, but some series kick off earlier in the evening with games, DJs and/or food vendors.

MORE: During Pride Month, these Philly bars are selling colorful cocktails to support LGBT organizations

This list will be updated as more venues announce their 2023 slates. For now, here's where to go for a free show — and a few unique, ticketed screenings you won't wanna miss:

Movie Nights at Schuylkill Banks

Head to the Schuylkill around sunset for free movies on Thursday nights. The screenings will begin at roughly 8:30 p.m., at either the Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade or the grassy expanse north of the Walnut Street Bridge. Some movies may be postponed due to rain, so double check the Schuylkill Banks social pages before you pack your picnic blanket.

Thursday, June 15 - "Ghostbusters"
Thursday, June 22 - "Back to the Future"
Thursday, June 29 - "The Grand Budapest Hotel"
Thursday, July 13 - "Father Goose"
Thursday, July 20 - "Zootopia"
Thursday, July 27 - "Toy Story"
Thursday, August 3 - "Almost Famous"
Thursday, August 10 - "Blast From the Past"
Thursday, August 17 - "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"
Thursday, August 24 - "Bringing Up Baby"

Sunset Social Movie Nights

Cira Green is rolling out its 60-ft screen for Wednesday night movies. The shows start at 7 p.m., but viewers are encouraged to show up early to snag a good seat or play games on the University City rooftop. Dogs are welcome, too.

Wednesday, June 7 - "Thor: Love and Thunder"
Wednesday, June 14 - "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"
Wednesday, June 21 - "Top Gun Maverick"
Wednesday, June 28 - "Minions: The Rise of Gru"
Wednesday, July 5 - "Jurassic World: Dominion"

cinéSPEAK Under the Stars at Clark Park

Outdoor indie movies return to West Philly with the latest screening series in Clark Park. Every showing features food trucks and a DJ, who will spin records at the park's "Bowl" starting at 7 p.m. The movie starts at 9 p.m. and registration is encouraged. If it rains, the event moves to the following Saturday.

Friday, June 9 - "Black Orpheus"
Friday, June 16 - "Little Richard: I Am Everything"

Mt. Airy Moonlight Movies

This year, Mt. Airy's summer movie program will focus on a single screening — "Summer of Soul, or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised," the Oscar-winning documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival directed by hometown hero Questlove. The show starts, as always, at sunset, though there will be food and beverage vendors, as well as some TBD musical performances at Lovett Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 - "Summer of Soul, or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised"

If you don't mind paying $25, you can also catch "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic Park" with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center on Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, July 22, respectively. 

Meanwhile, summer goths can visit the Laurel Hill East cemetery for monthly $25 screenings. Those include:

Friday, June 9 - "Creature From the Black Lagoon"
Friday, July 21 - "Jaws"
Friday, August 18 - "Witches of Eastwick"

