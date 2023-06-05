Your 2023 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

Don't feel like paying $40 for a movie theater ticket and stale concessions? You're in luck: free outdoor movie season is upon us.

Parks and rooftops across Philadelphia are launching their summer screenings this month with action classics, animated family films, music documentaries and a few recent hits. The opening credits typically roll once the sky's gone dark, but some series kick off earlier in the evening with games, DJs and/or food vendors.

This list will be updated as more venues announce their 2023 slates. For now, here's where to go for a free show — and a few unique, ticketed screenings you won't wanna miss:

Head to the Schuylkill around sunset for free movies on Thursday nights. The screenings will begin at roughly 8:30 p.m., at either the Grays Ferry Crescent Esplanade or the grassy expanse north of the Walnut Street Bridge. Some movies may be postponed due to rain, so double check the Schuylkill Banks social pages before you pack your picnic blanket.

Thursday, June 15 - "Ghostbusters"

Thursday, June 22 - "Back to the Future"

Thursday, June 29 - "The Grand Budapest Hotel"

Thursday, July 13 - "Father Goose"

Thursday, July 20 - "Zootopia"

Thursday, July 27 - "Toy Story"

Thursday, August 3 - "Almost Famous"

Thursday, August 10 - "Blast From the Past"

Thursday, August 17 - "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"

Thursday, August 24 - "Bringing Up Baby"

Cira Green is rolling out its 60-ft screen for Wednesday night movies. The shows start at 7 p.m., but viewers are encouraged to show up early to snag a good seat or play games on the University City rooftop. Dogs are welcome, too.

Wednesday, June 7 - "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Wednesday, June 14 - "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade"

Wednesday, June 21 - "Top Gun Maverick"

Wednesday, June 28 - "Minions: The Rise of Gru"

Wednesday, July 5 - "Jurassic World: Dominion"

Outdoor indie movies return to West Philly with the latest screening series in Clark Park. Every showing features food trucks and a DJ, who will spin records at the park's "Bowl" starting at 7 p.m. The movie starts at 9 p.m. and registration is encouraged. If it rains, the event moves to the following Saturday.

Friday, June 9 - "Black Orpheus"

Friday, June 16 - "Little Richard: I Am Everything"

Mt. Airy Moonlight Movies

This year, Mt. Airy's summer movie program will focus on a single screening — "Summer of Soul, or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised," the Oscar-winning documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival directed by hometown hero Questlove. The show starts, as always, at sunset, though there will be food and beverage vendors, as well as some TBD musical performances at Lovett Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 - "Summer of Soul, or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised"

" and "

" with the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center on Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, July 22, respectively.

If you don't mind paying $25, you can also catch " Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Meanwhile, summer goths can visit the Laurel Hill East cemetery for monthly $25 screenings. Those include: