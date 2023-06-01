More Events:

June 01, 2023

During Pride Month, these Philly bars are selling colorful cocktails to support LGBT organizations

For each drink sold, Liberty Point, Morgan's Pier and 11 other establishments are donating $1 to the William Way Center and The Attic Youth Center

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
During Pride Month, several Philadelphia bars are selling colorful drinks as part of Cocktails for a Cause; $1 from each drink sold will be donated to LGBT organizations.

This Pride Month, people can support LGBTQ organizations by tasting the rainbow at numerous bars in Philadelphia and its suburbs. 

Cocktails for a Cause, an annual fundraiser hosted by FCM Hospitality, returns this June with a lineup of speciality cocktails that each represent a color on the LGBTQ+ flag. For each drink sold, $1 will be donated to the William Way LGBT Center and The Attic Youth Center, two nonprofits that support the city's queer communities.

MORE: Check out these Pride Month events happening the first weekend of June in Philly

The specialty drinks are on sale from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30. FCM Hospitality also is throwing a Pride Month celebration on Saturday, June 17 at Dickinson Square Park. The outdoor festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. and features music, food and cocktails, including the Orange Mango Margarita, which is being sold as part of Cocktails for a Cause. 

The drink, made with house tequila, triple sec, orange, mango and lime, will be available during the Parks on Tap pop-ups held at Schuylkill Banks (through Sunday, June 4) and Dickinson Square Park (June 14-18). It also is being sold at Walnut Garden, a new cocktail garden in Rittenhouse Square.

The other drinks included in the promotion (and their corresponding colors) can be found below. 

Red: "Jewel," at Harper's Garden, made with Aquaviva Cachaca, Bacardi Silver, hibiscus, ginger and lemon 
Yellow: "Seasonal Sangria," at Juno Philly, made with tequila, peach schnapps, white wine and orange juice
Green: "Ecto Cooler," at Concourse Dance Bar, made with Stateside Vodka, melon liqueur, Red Bull, pineapple and lime
Blue: "Out To Sea," at Dolphin Bar, made with blueberry vodka, blue curacao and lemonade
Purple: "Mary Got A Band-Aid," at NoChe, made with Stateside Vodka, heirloom tomato water, pressed horseradish juice, balsamic, citric acid and butterfly pea
White: "Day At The Beach," at Lola's Garden in Ardmore, made with coconut whiskey, pineapple, pomegranate, lemon, coconut and Lambrusca
Pink: "Vodka Raspberry Lemonade," at Liberty Point, made with Stoli raspberry vodka, raspberry liqueur and lemonade
Teal: "The Dog House," at Craft Hall, made with Stoli raspberry vodka, blue curacao, pineapple, orange and club soda
Brown: "Pick Me Up," at Morgan's Pier, made with dutch chocolate vodka, Kahlua and coffee
Black: "Margarita Negra," at Rosy's Taco Bar, made with Patron Silver, triple sec, lime, agave and activated charcoal

The William Way LGBT Center, founded in 1974, supports the city's LGBTQ community through peer counseling, educational programs, support for seniors and recovery meetings. The Attic Youth Center, which formed as a youth group in 1993, provides mental health counseling, life skills classes, community engagement and free meals for LGBTQ kids and teens. 

For information about making reservations at the participating bars and restaurants, visit FCM Hospitality's website

Cocktails for a Cause

June 1-30
Times and dates vary | Pay-as-you-go
Philadelphia and the suburbs

