During Pride Month, these Philly bars are selling colorful cocktails to support LGBT organizations

This Pride Month, people can support LGBTQ organizations by tasting the rainbow at numerous bars in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Cocktails for a Cause, an annual fundraiser hosted by FCM Hospitality, returns this June with a lineup of speciality cocktails that each represent a color on the LGBTQ+ flag. For each drink sold, $1 will be donated to the William Way LGBT Center and The Attic Youth Center, two nonprofits that support the city's queer communities.



The specialty drinks are on sale from Thursday, June 1 through Friday, June 30. FCM Hospitality also is throwing a Pride Month celebration on Saturday, June 17 at Dickinson Square Park. The outdoor festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. and features music, food and cocktails, including the Orange Mango Margarita, which is being sold as part of Cocktails for a Cause.

The drink, made with house tequila, triple sec, orange, mango and lime, will be available during the Parks on Tap pop-ups held at Schuylkill Banks (through Sunday, June 4) and Dickinson Square Park (June 14-18). It also is being sold at Walnut Garden, a new cocktail garden in Rittenhouse Square.

The other drinks included in the promotion (and their corresponding colors) can be found below.

The William Way LGBT Center, founded in 1974, supports the city's LGBTQ community through peer counseling, educational programs, support for seniors and recovery meetings. The Attic Youth Center, which formed as a youth group in 1993, provides mental health counseling, life skills classes, community engagement and free meals for LGBTQ kids and teens.



For information about making reservations at the participating bars and restaurants, visit FCM Hospitality's website.

June 1-30

Times and dates vary | Pay-as-you-go

Philadelphia and the suburbs

