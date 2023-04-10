Parks on Tap's 2023 schedule set to begin with pop-up bar at Azalea Garden off Kelly Drive

Parks on Tap, the city's traveling beer garden, is set to return Wednesday, April 12, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Azalea Garden in East Fairmount Park. The pop-up remains at the park near the Philadelphia Museum of Art through Sunday, April 16.

For 2023, Parks on Tap's organizers have scheduled 22 pop-up beer gardens at 16 different locations between April and October. This year's schedule includes to the most locations hosting the event since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, guests can enjoy a menu of small bites like sandwiches, salads, hot dogs, sweets, chips and dip. The drink menu features cocktails made with Pottstown-based Kiki Vodka; $8 draft beers from Mainstay Independent Brewing Co., 2SP, Conshohocken Brewing Co.; and a small selection of spiked seltzer and tea, canned beer, rosé wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Mainstay's Love Your Park Pale Ale, which had been brewed exclusively for Parks on Tap's debut, is also available to purchase year-round from retailers. For every case sold, $1 is donated to Philly parks.

FCM Hospitality also donates money to each of the parks that host pop-ups, contributing 25% of proceeds collected during the first two hours of the first day at each beer garden event.

In 2020 and 2021, Parks on Tap was limited to one or two locations, and for most of 2022 the beer garden was at the Fairmount Waterworks before five more stops were added late in the summer. This year, the seasonal attraction moves to a different park each week, bringing the same brews and small bites to neighborhoods across the city in an effort to support Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. The schedule can be found below.

• Azalea Garden (April 12-16)

• Columbus Square (April 19-23)

• Pastorius Park (April 26-30)

• Penn Treaty Park (May 3-7)

• Matthias Balwin Park (May 10-14)

• Campbell Square (May 17-21)

• Clark Park (May 24-29)

• Schuylkill Banks (May 31-June 4)

• Dickinson Square Park (June 14-18)

• FDR Park (July 4-9)

• Belmont Plateau (July 12-16)

• Gorgas Park (July 19-23)

• Pretzel Park (July 26-30)

• Burholme Park (Aug. 2-6)

• Lemon Hill (Aug. 9-13)

• Clark Park (Aug. 16-20)

• Matthias Baldwin Park (Aug. 23-27)

• Penn Treaty Park (Aug. 30-Sept. 4)

• Columbus Square (Sept. 6-10)

• Schuylkill Banks (Sept. 13-17)

• Dickinson Square Park (Sept. 20-24)

• Strawberry Mansion Bridge (Sept. 27-Oct. 1)

Parks on Tap is family- and pet-friendly, though anyone under 21 must enter with a parent or guardian. The bars are open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. While Parks on Tap is a free event, all guests must sign in before entering.

Parks on Tap debuted in 2016 as a partnership between Philadelphia Parks & Recreation and FCM Hospitality, the restaurant group responsible for popular spots like Liberty Point, Morgan's Pier, Lola's Garden and Craft Hall.

