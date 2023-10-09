3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 1.0

If you hadn't noticed after the first five games of the 2023 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles are good. Expect Howie Roseman to try to make them even better at the trade deadline.

A week ago, we rounded up all of Roseman's trade deadline deals since he reassumed his general manager position in 2016, and we ranked the Eagles' biggest needs at the October 31 trade deadline, if you're interested in that.



Jabrill Peppers (28), S, Patriots (5'11, 217)

Coming off a 2021 season that was cut short due to an ACL tear, Peppers signed with the Patriots in 2022 a small one-year deal worth just $1.725 million. He was technically the fourth safety in the Pats' pecking order, but had a role as a sub-package player. He played 399 snaps in the Patriots' regular defense and 269 snaps on special teams. He re-upped with the Patriots this past offseason on a two-year deal worth $9 million, and is now a full-time starter. He is arguably one of the Patriots' best players in 2023.

In his 21 games with the Pats over the last two seasons, Peppers has 87 tackles vs. just 4 missed tackles, per Pro Football Reference. He is a sure tackler and a good run defender. If you'll recall, he made this play against Jalen Hurts that could have very well won the Patriots that game:

Peppers would be an upgrade at safety for the Eagles, and a player who also has extensive experience as a returner (85 career punt returns, 34 career kick returns) if they needed him in a pinch. He is also under contract through 2024 on a reasonable contract ($3,180,000 base in 2024), and could serve in something of a safety/linebacker role with Reed Blankenship and (presumably) Sydney Brown starting at safety.

Maybe a couple of Day 2 picks, like a 5 and a 6? Two 5's? Bill Belichick is essentially the GM, so I'm not sure how inclined he would be to sell at the trade deadline, especially with his future as the team's head coach in question. But a trade here makes a lot of sense for both teams as long as the Pats can see that they aren't contenders anymore and likely won't be for years.

Jeremy Chinn (25), S/LB, Panthers (6'3, 220)

If you'll recall, Chinn is the player the Eagles would have selected in the second round of the 2020 draft if they hadn't taken Jalen Hurts. According to PFF, Chinn's snaps have been split so far this season like so (Week 5 omitted):

Slot Box safety Outside corner Edge Deep safety 82 55 11 4 1



As you can see, he almost exclusively plays near the line of scrimmage. You don't want Chinn covering speedy receivers, but he can run with tight ends and some bigger slot receivers. He's also physical in run support, and can blitz:

I wouldn't view Chinn as a starter on the Eagles' defense, but he could be a versatile sub-package player who likely wouldn't command major trade compensation to acquire.

C.J. Henderson (25), CB, Panthers (6'1, 205)

Henderson was originally a Jaguars first-round pick (ninth overall) in 2020, largely because of his blend of size and speed:

Henderson disappointed in Jacksonville and was traded along with a fifth-round pick to the Panthers for TE Dan Arnold and a third-round pick during the 2021 season. He has since played in 31 games for Carolina, starting 18, but never fully living up to his potential.

This past offseason, Howie Roseman acquired a boatload of former high picks with athletic traits whose careers hadn't panned out in the NFL for whatever reason, like QB Marcus Mariota, RB D'Andre Swift, RB Rashaad Penny, LB Myles Jack, LB Zach Cunningham, CB Greedy Williams, S Terrell Edmunds, and S Justin Evans. Some hits, some misses.

Henderson doesn't solve the Eagles' issues in the slot, but he would be a short-term upgrade on the outside over Josh Jobe, with some "lottery ticket" upside.

