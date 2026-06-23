6ABC urges viewers to push back against FCC threat to station's license

6ABC and seven other Disney-owned local news stations are calling on viewers to support them in a Federal Communications Commission probe that would compel them to reapply earlier than usual for license renewals.

The FCC, led by Chairman Brendan Carr, launched the investigation last year with an inquiry into Disney's hiring practices. The probe was broadened earlier this year, targeting ABC's "The View" over the FCC's "equal time" rule for political candidates. The commission then ordered mandatory early license renewals for eight Disney-owned ABC stations, putting their diversity, equity and inclusion policies under review.

6ABC and the other seven stations — including affiliates in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — started airing TV spots and publishing pages online on Monday urging viewers to submit comments to the FCC.

"No one supports your community like 6abc, but the FCC questions that commitment," 6ABC said. "Show your support for WPVI-TV. You have until July 29th to tell the FCC to keep WPVI-TV on the air. For more than 75 years, we have been devoted to your needs by informing and entertaining. Make your voice heard and Take Action Now!"

6ABC shared a QR code with a link to the FCC's public comment page, where viewers can leave remarks about the station and the federal probe.

The Disney-owned stations were all originally set for standard licenses renewals in 2028, but Carr ordered an early process in late April. The FCC's announcement came days after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump publicly called for ABC to fire late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who had made jokes about the couple in a feud that has periodically flared since Kimmel's suspension in September. Carr had pressured Disney and other stakeholders to remove Kimmel from the air after remarks he made about the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In a filing with the FCC, Disney and ABC called the early renewal “an extraordinary demonstration of power and coercion" that should alarm all broadcasters. Disney submitted early renewal applications under protest of the FCC's demands.

"The View" came under FCC scrutiny in April after the show had James Talarico, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Texas, appear as a guest in February without similar representation for Republicans. Rules governing "equal time" for political coverage do not apply to shows that are designated as "bona fide" news programs, a classification that ABC says exempts "The View."

The former Fairness Doctrine that required broadcasters to present a variety of viewpoints on matters of public interest was abandoned by the FCC during the Reagan administration. The FCC's investigation challenges ABC's filing that its requirements of "The View" violate the network's First Amendment rights.

“Disney wants the FCC to classify ‘The View’ as a ‘bona fide news program.' And it has chosen to run a campaign of misinformation to make its case — misleading viewers about the law," an FCC spokesperson said in a statement. "That is a choice.”

"The View" aired a video Monday partially voiced by Barbara Walters, who created the woman-led daytime talk show in 1997, and called on viewers to submit comments to the FCC.

"The FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show," the ad says.

After the public comment period closes on July 29, the FCC will review submissions and either approve renewals for the Disney-owned stations or hold administrative hearings on the matter. The FCC will also review whether to grant "The View" the "bona fide" news program designation or face what would likely become a lengthy appeals process.