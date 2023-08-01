7-Eleven in Roxborough robbed as FBI investigates string of similar incidents in the Philly suburbs

A 7-Eleven store in Roxborough was robbed by at least two people early Tuesday morning, police said.

The robbers held up the store's clerk at gunpoint and walked away with cash from the store at 5632 Ridge Ave. at 2 a.m., 6ABC reported.

The armed robbery follows a string of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the Philadelphia suburbs. Those robberies are being investigated by the FBI, but NBC10 reported that law enforcement did not immediately link Tuesday's robbery in Roxborough to the others.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment by PhillyVoice.

The suburban robberies were carried out by three men dressed in black clothing with facial coverings, gloves and sunglasses, the FBI said. They have robbed five 7-Eleven stores in Delaware, Bucks and Montgomery counties since July 22. Each of the robberies occurred between midnight and 2 a.m.

Surveillance footage from the robberies shows that one man usually guards the door while the other two use their guns to intimidate employees, the FBI said. In some cases, employees have been assaulted before the robbers have walked away with money and other items.

The first robbery happened at the 7-Eleven at 2370 Dutton Mill Road in Aston Township on July 22, the FBI said. The robbers also hit another Delaware County store that same morning – the 7-Eleven at 143 W. Eagle Road in Haverford Township.

On July 27, the three men robbed the 7-Eleven at 1307 Chester Pike in Sharon Hill, Delaware County.

Two more robberies took place on July 30 at the 7-Eleven stores at 791 Horsham Road in Montgomery Township, Montgomery County, and at 932 Street Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County. Only two men were present for those robberies, the FBI said.