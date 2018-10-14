On his 77th birthday, Paul Simon performs reworked 'Can't Run But' as 'SNL' musical guest

October 14, 2018
Paul Simon performed his 1990 song 'Can't Run But' with a small orchestra for one of his musical performances during his appearance on 'SNL' on Oct. 13 with host Seth Meyers. Oh yeah, and it was his 77th birthday, too.
Simon originally released the song on the 'The Rhythm of the Saints' album in 1990, set to Brazilian percussionists and guitar. In September, Simon released the reworked song on his newest album "In The Blue Light," accompanied by orchestra yMusic. The arrangement was done by The National's Bryce Dessner.
He also performed his emotional 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on the show.
This is Simon's ninth time performing on the show and 15th time appearing on the show, which definitely broke some records.
And fun fact: He hosted the second ever episode of 'SNL.'
Simon just wrapped up his Homeward Bound Farewell Tour in late September with a performance in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York, close to his hometown in Queens.
