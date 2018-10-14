More Culture:

October 14, 2018

On his 77th birthday, Paul Simon performs reworked 'Can't Run But' as 'SNL' musical guest

And get this: This was Simon's ninth time performing on the show

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Saturday Night Live
SNL NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'/YouTube

Paul Simon performed 'Can't Run But' on 'SNL' on Oct. 13.

Paul Simon performed his 1990 song 'Can't Run But' with a small orchestra for one of his musical performances during his appearance on 'SNL' on Oct. 13 with host Seth Meyers. Oh yeah, and it was his 77th birthday, too. 

MORE: Seth Meyers hosted 'SNL' and appeared on 'Weekend Update' without Stefan

Simon originally released the song on the 'The Rhythm of the Saints' album in 1990, set to Brazilian percussionists and guitar. In September, Simon released the reworked song on his newest album "In The Blue Light," accompanied by orchestra yMusic. The arrangement was done by The National's Bryce Dessner. 

He also performed his emotional 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on the show. 

This is Simon's ninth time performing on the show and 15th time appearing on the show, which definitely broke some records. 

And fun fact: He hosted the second ever episode of 'SNL.'

Simon just wrapped up his Homeward Bound Farewell Tour in late September with a performance in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York, close to his hometown in Queens. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Saturday Night Live Philadelphia Musicians Performances New York City Paul Simon

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 6 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
101318AlexSmith

Family-Friendly

Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Sixers

Breaking down Sixers' 2018-19 NBA championship odds and other bets for this season (and beyond)
101318_Ben-Simmons_usat

Gambling

New Jersey nearly doubled its sports betting in September, up to $184 million
070118EaglesGambling

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Politics

Scott Wagner, GOP candidate for governor, says he’ll stomp on opponent Tom Wolf’s face 'with golf spikes"
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.