October 14, 2023

Añejo Philly raising money to fight breast cancer with bottomless Taco Tuesday special

For $27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. restaurant guests can feast on all they can eat. Bar Manager Trent Bonney curated a special alcohol flight paying homage to his mother's victory over the disease

All October, in support of breast cancer research, Añejo Philly is serving bottomless tacos on Taco Tuesday. Pictured above are the short rib tacos.

Añejo Philly is rallying the community for a worthy cause this October. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the restaurant is hosting a month-long fundraiser to support the Cancer Support Network in Greater Philadelphia. This initiative is spearheaded by Añejo's Bar Manager, Trent Bonney, whose motivation stems from a deeply personal connection - his own mother's battle against breast cancer.

Añejo Philly is renowned for its bottomless Taco Tuesday experience, featuring an array of signature tacos, rice, and beans, and chips and salsa. For $27, patrons can eat unlimited tacos, including Chicken Al Pastor, Pork Carnitas, and the crispy Cauliflower creation every Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The restaurant also introduces a weekly "Taco Exclusivo" feature, providing a tantalizing twist to the traditional taco experience.

Bonney created a Flight to Fight Breast Cancer, paying homage to his mother's victory over the disease. This unique flight offers a selection of tequilas and mezcal, including the floral notes of Codigo 1530, Rosa, and the strawberry-infused Derechito, Rose Blanco. Priced at $24, this flight is accompanied by fresh citrus, enhancing the tasting experience. For every flight purchased during October, one dollar will be donated to the Cancer Support Community.

Añejo Philly presents a range of special cocktails available throughout the day, featuring premium tequilas and mezcals. With offerings like the Wild Flower and the Trial and Error, guests can sip and savor while supporting a meaningful cause. A portion of proceeds from these signature cocktails will also be directed towards the Cancer Support Network.

Añejo Philly's commitment to Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an invitation to the community to come together, savor exceptional cuisine, and contribute to a vital cause. 

Reservations for the Bottomless Taco Tuesday Experience can be made through Open Table or by calling 267-534-5746. 

Añejo Philly Bottomless Taco Tuesday Experience

Every Tuesday in October
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.| $27
Añejo Philly
1001 North 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

