April 05, 2019

Abe Fisher offering Passover dinner with Mexican flair

The menu will be available on the first two nights of the major Jewish holiday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrate the Jewish holiday Passover at Abe Fisher in Center City.

American-Jewish restaurant Abe Fisher, part of Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's CookNSolo family, will offer a unique Passover menu on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, the first two nights of the Jewish holiday.

Dishes, like the lamb shank mole, will be Mexican-American inspired.

The price is $58 per person and everything will be served family-style. An optional wine pairing will also be available for $30 per person.

The Passover menu (view it here) was created by sous chef Mario Juarez and includes four courses.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (215) 867-0088.

Passover Dinner

Friday, April 19, through Saturday, April 20
$58 per person, with optional $30 wine pairing
Abe Fisher
1623 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 867-0088

