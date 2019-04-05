Abe Fisher offering Passover dinner with Mexican flair

American-Jewish restaurant Abe Fisher, part of Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's CookNSolo family, will offer a unique Passover menu on Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, the first two nights of the Jewish holiday.

Dishes, like the lamb shank mole, will be Mexican-American inspired.

The price is $58 per person and everything will be served family-style. An optional wine pairing will also be available for $30 per person.

The Passover menu (view it here) was created by sous chef Mario Juarez and includes four courses.

Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (215) 867-0088.

Passover Dinner

Friday, April 19, through Saturday, April 20

$58 per person, with optional $30 wine pairing

Abe Fisher

1623 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 867-0088



