August 03, 2020

Actual physical activity begins at Eagles training camp today

By Jimmy Kempski
Beginning on Monday, August 3, the Philadelphia Eagles will begin actual physical activity and some on-field walk-throughs at the NovaCare Complex. Since we haven't yet posted this, here's a look at the Eagles' training camp schedule (via the Eagles' website):

August 3-11: "Players begin eight days of strength and conditioning work. Those sessions will be limited to 60 minutes in the weight room, 60 minutes of aerobic conditioning. Coaches will be allowed to lead an hour-long walk-through on those eight days."

Obviously, with Doug Pederson having tested positive for coronavirus, he will not be running walk-throughs, for now. That responsibility will go to assistant head coach Duce Staley in the interim. August 8 will be a league-wide mandatory day off.

To be determined how Tropical Storm Isaias will affect activity at the NovaCare Complex on Tuesday and beyond.

Also noteworthy is that a reported date for players to decide whether they intend to opt out for the 2020 season is August 7, though that is not official.

• August 12-16: "That conditioning period will be followed by four days' worth of unpadded practices, where players will wear shells and helmets."

That's pretty much the norm at the start of any camp, really. August 16 will be a day off.

August 17-TBD: "Teams can practice in pads for the first time; they will be allowed 14 padded practices in total."

This will be the portion of training camp that we all know and love, hopefully.

September 5: Final cutdowns.

