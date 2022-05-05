More Events:

May 05, 2022

Little Fish's Alex Yoon takes over chef in residency program at Volvér on Kimmel Campus

The Philadelphia native is serving a menu of seafood dishes and Korean-inspired fare until June 12

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dining
Volver Chefs in Residency Courtesy of/Volvér

Little Fish Chef Alex Yoon will join Chef Jose Garces at Volvér for the next installment of the Chefs-in-Residency program, from May 4 through June 12. Donations from the residency will go to support Yoon's brand new restaurant concept.

Philadelphia's dining scene was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chefs and restaurant workers have spent the last two years attempting to keep business afloat as they cope with the pandemic's ebbs and flows. 

As a result, Chef Jose Garces began the Chefs in Residency program at Volvér in the Kimmel Cultural Center, which highlights minority-owned businesses and chefs impacted by the public health crisis. The next chef to be featured in the program is Alex Yoon of Little Fish in Queen Village.

RELATED: Morgan's Pier to open for 11th season with new menu items, live music

Through June 12, Yoon is serving his signature seafood dishes and some additional Korean-inspired fare at Volvér, just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. 

Through the first two years of the pandemic, Yoon and Little Fish have continuously updated and shifted the focus of their menu and dining options in accordance with COVID-19 precautions. The BYO's pre-pandemic multi-course offerings have changed and Little Fish reopened for dinner service in April with a fully a la carte menu, only available on weekdays. 

Alex Yoon VolverCourtesy of/Volvér

Chef Alex Yoon was selected by Chef Jose Garces as the next chef-in-residency at Volvér inside the Kimmel Cultural Campus. He will be serving up seafood dishes and Korean-inspired fare for the month of May.

During each residency, guests can leave a donation in addition to a tip at the end of their dinner. The Garces Foundation will match any donation up to $5,000, which the resident chef can use for a cause of their choice.

Yoon is looking to the future: donations from his residency will be put toward opening a new restaurant concept in the city. Aside from those made at the restaurant, Yoon also set up a separate website to take donations. 

"This opportunity is a dream come true," said Yoon. "I have always admired Jose Garces as a chef and restauranteur, and now for him to host me and let me present a menu at his restaurant is a dream come true." 

In addition to Volvér's full menu, Yoon is presenting dishes from his own. 

Savage blonde oysters: honey crisp apple, horseradish, dill
Scallop toast: Viking Village scallops, chili oil, chives, sourdough
Chilled shrimp salad: poached shrimp, kohlrabi, sweet peppers, wild onion, Japanese mustard vinaigrette
Grilled octopus: jalapeño kewpie glaze, cucumber, white soy, cilantro, peanuts
Steamed local black bass: ginger, dashi broth, glass noodles, Bok choy, shiitake 
Grilled branzino: crispy potatoes, pistachio vinaigrette, spring greens, herbs
Korean fried chicken or Maitake mushroom: fermented pepper sauce, mushroom rice, charred scallion, soft boiled egg
Short rib "ssam": Asian pear soy glaze, steamed rice, Alex's kimchi, lettuce wraps
Sticky toffee pudding: dates, salted bourbon caramel, pecan semifreddo 

Volver YoonCourtesy of/Volvér

Chef Alex Yoon will showcase a combination of his signature seafood dishes from Little Fish BYO along with new Korean-inspired options in the new menu at Volvér from May 4 through June 12.


"The menu I'm presenting for this residency reflects some of the work that gave me this opportunity but also the direction I want to move forward in with Korean influences," Yoon said. "I have gained recognition for seafood but I wanted to show that I can bring more to the table." 

Yoon, a Philly native, began his career as a chef at Le Bec-fin, before taking over Little Fish in 2016. 

Volvér is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. A pre-theatre dinner menu is served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and happy hour goes from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

All guests ages 5 and older are required to present proof of vaccination before entering the Kimmel Cultural Campus through at least May 31. Masks are also required when not actively eating or drinking. 

Volvér Chefs-in-Residency: Alex Yoon

May 4 to June 12, 2022
Wednesdays through Sundays, 4-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Volvér at The Kimmel Cultural Center
300 S. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dining Center City Restaurants Jose Garces Menus Kimmel Center Queen Village Chefs Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

See Opera Philadelphia perform "Rigoletto" this weekend
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Tastykake recruiting Philly residents for training program and production jobs

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Community led study will measure urban heat, air pollution in effort to help fight climate change
Urban Heat Philadelphia

Sponsored

Are you actively taking Coumadin? Plasma Services Group is offering a paid research opportunity
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Children's Health

Obesity's link to type 1 diabetes may be stronger than previously believed
Childhood obesity and type 1 diabetes

Sixers

Sixers-Heat comes down to a simple dichotomy — make shots, or lose
James-Harden-Sixers-Heat_050522_USAT

Food & Drink

Dock Street Brewing Co. to close West Philly pub after 15 years
Dock Street Brewery Closure

Food & Drink

American Street First Friday returns to outdoors with live music, empanadas, and free yoga
New Liberty Distillery

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved