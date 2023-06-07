More Sports:

June 07, 2023

Celebrate Allen Iverson's birthday with his incredible football highlights from high school

Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was a state champion quarterback and a Player of the Year at Bethel High School in Virginia. His highlight videos are amazing.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Allen-Iverson-Practice-Speech-2002 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Sixers Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson during his infamous "Practice" rant press conference in 2002.

Wednesday is Allen Iverson's 48th birthday. His accolades in a Sixers uniform are well known. The Answer had his iconic Game 1 performance in the 2001 NBA Finals against the Lakers, grueling Game 7 playoff wins and four scoring titles. He's a sports icon in every sense of the word from his on-court heroics to his beloved Reebok sneaker line. 

One of my favorite wrinkles of Iverson's career though is something that happened in an entirely different sport. 

During his days at Bethel High School in Virginia, Iverson was a much-hyped and talented quarterback on the football team. He led the Bruins to a Virginia state championship and was the Associated Press' High School Player of the Year.

Don't just take my word for it either. Check out these highlights from his football days when he played QB, returner and even defensive back:

His game looks like a mashup of Reggie Bush and Russell Wilson. The toughness and tenacity he displayed on the court translated to the gridiron. He lays out a receiver at the 0:45 mark while playing safety. Grit!

Iverson is perhaps the most beloved Philly athlete ever. He might have even been better at football according to the man himself, too. He'd have a statue at City Hall if he played quarterback for the Birds. 

More: Ranking 'The Answer' among other great Philly sports nicknames

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Allen Iverson

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this summer

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

66-pound catfish caught in Lancaster County breaks Philly fisherman's state record
Pennsylvania Flathead Catfish Record

Sponsored

A tribute to John DeBella
Limited - DeBella and Lynch

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: CB Kelee Ringo
Kelee-Ringo-Georgia-Eagles-National-Championship

Food & Drink

Friday Saturday Sunday, restauranteur Ellen Yin, chef Chutatip 'Nok' Suntaranon win 2023 James Beard Awards
James Beard Awards 2023 Winners

Food & Drink

Climb aboard the Cruiser Olympia for a 1920s speakeasy pop-up this summer
Cruiser Olympia Speakeasy

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved