Celebrate Allen Iverson's birthday with his incredible football highlights from high school

Wednesday is Allen Iverson's 48th birthday. His accolades in a Sixers uniform are well known. The Answer had his iconic Game 1 performance in the 2001 NBA Finals against the Lakers, grueling Game 7 playoff wins and four scoring titles. He's a sports icon in every sense of the word from his on-court heroics to his beloved Reebok sneaker line.

One of my favorite wrinkles of Iverson's career though is something that happened in an entirely different sport.

During his days at Bethel High School in Virginia, Iverson was a much-hyped and talented quarterback on the football team. He led the Bruins to a Virginia state championship and was the Associated Press' High School Player of the Year.

Don't just take my word for it either. Check out these highlights from his football days when he played QB, returner and even defensive back:

His game looks like a mashup of Reggie Bush and Russell Wilson. The toughness and tenacity he displayed on the court translated to the gridiron. He lays out a receiver at the 0:45 mark while playing safety. Grit!

Iverson is perhaps the most beloved Philly athlete ever. He might have even been better at football according to the man himself, too. He'd have a statue at City Hall if he played quarterback for the Birds.

